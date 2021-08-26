Buffaloes return no starters for upcoming season

GCHS Athletics

Trista Bailey is beginning her fifth season as the head volleyball coach at Garden City.

In each of her four previous seasons, Bailey has relied on a mostly veteran cast of players, resulting in four consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships (the Buffs have now won 10 in a row) while also capturing four Class 6A regional titles (they have now won six consecutive).

So it will all seem a little eerie in 2021 when the Buffaloes open their season at the Hutchinson Invitational on Aug. 28 with no returning starters. That’s right, none, as in nada, zero. Bailey’s four-year record is 108 wins against 46 losses, a winning percentage of .701.

But don’t fret, Bailey, who has proven to be among the top 6A coaches in Kansas, will bring a motivated group of young players onto the court and will look to improve on last year’s 20-18 record that resulted in a late-season surge of nine consecutive match victories and a program-tying best fourth-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament.

Bailey will replenish her squad with returning letter winners 5-6 senior Mya Delacruz and 5-11 junior Mackenzie Lucas. Delacruz compiled 194 assists while Lucas recorded 30 kills and seven blocks.

Among the newcomers for Bailey will be 5-8 senior outside hitter MiKayla Martinez, 5-4 senior defensive specialist Jesy Foster and 5-10 freshman Piper Harris, an outside hitter.

“I am really pleased with how our summer workouts went,” Bailey said. “We had 24 kids with 80 percent or better attendance to all skills sessions, weights sessions, camps, and tournaments. We have a large freshmen class bringing in a wealth of knowledge and passion that we are really excited about.”

For the first time in many years, the Buffs will have a schedule that looks much different. The Hutchinson season-opening tourney is part of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League preseason meet. They will get six matches in one day and that’s a good tune-up for what promises to be a home opener on Aug. 31 against Class 5A powers Newton and Maize South that will serve-off at 4 p.m.

“We have also added a dual with Lamar, Colo., and that will help break up the long off period we have previously had mid-September,” Bailey said. “We also have four home matches this season which we are all grateful for.”

Bailey emphasized that while the concern would be normal with the lack of returning experience, she is excited about the incoming freshmen and those who will step up from junior varsity of a year ago.

“I am really looking forward to getting this group on the court together this fall,” Bailey said. “Although we graduated nine seniors, we are bringing in some great kids who are eager to step into big shoes. We have three seniors who have really grown this summer in terms of leadership and work ethic. We have two juniors who are really embracing their roles on the varsity court and have already made a difference for us. Our sophomore and freshmen classes are a ton of fun. They have a lot of volleyball experience and knowledge from the club scene, and we are really looking forward to watching them continue to grow over the next couple of years.”

Bailey said the summer camps, clinics and competition has allowed her to get an early look at the team’s potential.

“It is somewhat concerning that we don't have a ton of experience coming back, but if this summer is any indication of what these kids are capable of, I'm here for all of it,” Bailey said. “They have handled a tough summer schedule and faced some rigorous competition already. They've handled themselves well and continue to grow as players and as teammates. They are becoming more confident and more resilient each time they step out on the court.”

Bailey had high praise for her staff of assistants, who dedicated the summer to working with the almost all-new roster.

“Our staff has worked really hard this summer to put get our kids ready for the fall, and I'm really proud of how committed we were as a program this summer,” Bailey said. “We know the tradition that is Garden City Volleyball and we can't wait to continue it with this next generation of Buffaloes.”

Garden City opens the 2021-22 season on Saturday at the Hutchinson tournament.