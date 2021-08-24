GCHS girls tennis opens season on the road

The Garden City High School girls tennis squad opened its season on Saturday, playing in the Collegiate Classic in Wichita, the largest tournament they will play in through the year.

Sydney Nanninga and Sage Riggs teamed up to play doubles for the first time together and finished the day as the highest finisher for the Buffaloes with 15th place, going 2-3.

The pair picked up wins against Maize, 8-5, and Bishop Carroll, 8-4. The Buffaloes dropped a heartbreaker match to Wichita Trinity in a tiebreaker, 7-8 (7); lost to Salina Sacred Heart, 6-8; and dropped another tiebreaker, 7-8 (4) to Wichita Collegiate.

“Considering this was their first time playing doubles together competitively they played well and there was clear improvement from match to match as they got more comfortable,” GCHS Head Coach Logan Bevis said. “Despite the 2-3 record on the day, they actually won more total games than they lost, which is indicative of how competitive they actually were.”

The top singles outcome for GCHS was Alivia Palmer who went 3-2 to claim 25th place.

She dropped her opening two matches, 0-8 to Blue Valley North and 3-8 to Topeka Hayden then bounced back for a trio of victories. Palmer defeated Salina Sacred Heart 8-2; Wichita Collegiate; and finished with a 8-5 win over Wichita Trinity.

“Alivia played exceptionally hard in her singles matches as well. After a tough start against two really solid opponents, Alivia regrouped and won the rest of her matches on the day.” Bevis said. “I was impressed by her sustained effort level throughout the day despite the heat and fatigue that comes from playing so many matches.”

Garden City’s other doubles entry in the tournament, Chloe Powell and Payton Tull, went 2-3 on the day for 26th place.

The pair dropped their opening two matches, 0-8 to Maize and 1-8 to Andover Central but bounced back for wins against Salina Sacred Heart, 8-1, and Blue Valley West, 8-5. The Buffaloes were defeated in their final match 2-8 to Maize.

“Chloe and Payton faired well in their first outing as a doubles pair as well. They’ve taken the short amount of practice we’ve had this year to heart and played fundamentally sound doubles throughout the day,” Bevis said. “They ran into some teams that were just a little stronger than them in certain areas and came up short in a few matches.”

Brooke Ptacek rounded out the singles competition for the Buffaloes, going 2-3 on the day for 27th place.

Ptacek dropped matches to Maize, 1-8; Maize South, 6-8, and Wichita Trinity in a tiebreaker, 7-8 (5), but bounced back for wins over Sacred Heart, 8-1, and Wichita Collegiate.

“Brooke had a few tough matches on the day as she starts getting back into tennis form,” Bevis said. “She played quite well against Maize South’s Andretti, one of the stronger players in the AVCTL, coming up just short in a 6-8 match.”

Garden City will have some extra practice time before their next tournament, as they prepare for Western Athletic Conference play.

“It was great to compete against consistently high level competition and I think the girls did well throughout the day. Hopefully our experiences at the tournament will help us continue to improve as we move forward into a new season,” Bevis said.

Their next tournament will be on Sept. 11 at Great Bend.