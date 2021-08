Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Volleyball: GCCC at Clarendon, Texas, triangular.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Soccer: GCCC women at Highland.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Volleyball: GCCC at Northeast tourney, Norfolk, Neb.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Volleyball: 9 a.m., GCHS at Hutchinson tourney; 11 a.m. GCCC at Northeast tourney, Norfolk, Neb.

Soccer: 12 p.m., GCCC women at Central Community College; 2:30 p.m., GCCC men at Central Community College.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

Soccer: 12 p.m., GCCC women at York College; 2 p.m., GCCC men at York College.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS girls at Hays (Smokey Hills Country Club).