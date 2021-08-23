O’Brien leads Broncbuster men to pair of weekend wins

GCCC Sports Information Services

The Garden City Community College men’s soccer team opened it’s 2021-22 season on a high note at home over the weekend with a pair of wins.

3-2 victory over Ranger College

What a start for the Broncbuster men.

Cameron O'Brien scored two goals including the decisive blow in the 83rd minute as Garden City edged Ranger College, 3-2 Friday night at Broncbuster Stadium.

Garden City got on the board first when O'Brien rolled a penalty kick past Ekene Odiaka from 13 yards out in the 23rd minute.

After Ranger grabbed the equalizer 60 seconds into the final period, Billy Murray put the brown and gold back on top when he stuck home a rebound off a miss pk. But there was more drama instore on opening night. Once the Rangers knotted the score again in the 79th minute, it was O'Brien, taking a magnificent feed from Douglas Moura and scoring on a breakaway.

Garden City won the match despite being outshot 17-13. Keeper Reece McGlynn recorded 10 saves in 90 minutes.

6-1 rout of Colorado Northwest

It's still too early to tell, but the initial returns are favorable for this version of the Broncbuster men's soccer team. Sunday's performance served as further proof of that.

Cameron O'Brien tallied his third goal of the season, Cian Carty added a score and two pretty assists, and Garden City improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 6-1 thrashing of Colorado Northwest at Broncbuster Stadium.

And this one was decided early.

The brown and gold scored twice in the first 25 minutes. Then, Carty sent a tremendous 20-yard looping pass from the right side of the field to the box where Agon Hoxha headed the ball home for a 3-0 advantage. Theom Samba added a goal six minutes later to put the Broncbusters up 4-0 at the break.

The only blemish on Sunday's resume came in the 63rd minute when Isaac Medina snuck a ball past Jafar Chehade. But Billy Murray quickly restored order with a goal in the 72nd minute, and Juan Sebastian-Sanchez added another 60 seconds after that.

Garden City outshot Colorado Northwest 32-5.

Garden City will have it first road test at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to Central Community College.