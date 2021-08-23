GCCC women soccer pick up first win of season

GCCC Sports Information Services

The Garden City Community College women’s soccer team opened it 2021-22 campaign over the weekend at home, dropping its season opener in a heartbreaker 1-0 to Ranger College on Friday, but bouncing back for a 4-0 shutout of Colorado Northwest on Sunday.

Ranger College

If only Corey Bryant could have this one back.

Garden City missed out on a handful of scoring chances while Ranger capitalized on theirs in the final 11 minutes, handing the home team a stinging, 1-0 defeat Friday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium.

Sandra Lopez drove a penalty kick past a diving Abigail Camp in the 79th minute, giving Ranger a 1-0 edge. That's all they needed.

The Rangers outshot Garden City 14-3, and Camp recorded six saves.

Colorado Northwest

Bryant was visibly frustrated after his team's 1-0 loss to Ranger on Friday. Less than 48 hours later, his squad looked completely revitalized, bouncing back in a big way.

The Broncbusters erupted for three goals in the first half, Carys Greive chipped in a score and an assist, and Garden City rolled Colorado Northwest 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium.

Garden City, which mustered only three shots on Friday, had 26 two days later, 12 of those were on goal in an absolute offensive masterpiece. Greive scored on a free kick 23 minutes in; then setup Melissa Martinez for a goal less than 10 minutes later. Miranda Cardona then capped the first half scoring with a rocket in the 44th minute to make it 3-0.

"We played with a lot more urgency in this match," Bryant said afterwards.

Anahi Castillo's goal in the 78th minute put the finishing touches on the Broncbusters first win since April 2 against Neosho. It snapped a 12-match losing streak.

Garden City will travel to Highland on Wednesday for its first road contest.