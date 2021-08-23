Garden City opens season on the road at Trinidad

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College’s volleyball squad opened it’s season over the weekend, going 1-3 in tournament action at Trinidad State in Trinidad, Colo.

Here's a breakdown of the Broncbusters' matches:

Trinidad State

Opening day was a tough pill to swallow for Head Coach, Patrick Hiltz.

Despite holding sizable leads in three of the four sets, Garden City failed to finish, falling to Trinidad State in four 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 13-25 Friday afternoon.

"We simply need to get better is all," Hiltz said afterwards. "Our setting needs to be much better, our defense, pretty much every touch of the ball needs to be better."

After falling down early in the opening stanza, the Broncbusters rallied with an 8-2 run to build a four-point edge following Alli Meng's block at the net. Laren Baldowsky made a nice defensive play, Meng chipped in a service ace, and Garden City was in business up 21-19. But following a timeout, the Trojans responded, and when Amirah Young hammered a kill down the line, the set was tied at 23. Add a couple of Broncbuster miscues, and Trinidad State took the first set.

"Considering we had no block, I thought we competed well defensively," Hiltz added.

Garden City bounced back in the second. Giorgia Cappelletti and Meng tallied two powerful swings, freshman, McKenna Jagels added a block, and K'Adriahna Arellano setup Cappelletti for an emphatic spike that put the brown and gold up, 10-5. They were up six later in the frame thanks to a Meng kill and a Baldowsky block that evened the match, 1-1.

In the third, Garden City led by as many as four after a Trinidad State attack made it 17-13. But it didn't stick as the Trojans stormed back to take a 23-21 advantage. Moments later, Young's spike put Trinidad State ahead two sets to one.

"We don't value each touch of the ball the way we need to in order to win games," Hiltz stated.

The fourth set looked like Garden City flat ran out of gas. Trinidad State used a 14-9 spurt to build a 20-13 lead once Auriandra Waters dropped in a service ace. A couple of Broncbuster errors, and Desirae Ortivez's crosscourt kill, and the match was over.

"We have a team full of freshman, so we are going to have some games that don't look great," Hiltz explained.

Meng had eight kills, and Remi Vargas chipped in 20 assists for Garden City.

Casper

The first set of Friday's second match proved to be Garden City's undoing.

Filled with unforced errors, the Broncbusters never recovered, dropping a three-set decision to Casper 13-25, 12-25, 25-23.

"We need more people to step up," Hiltz said after the match. "We always say we win, or we learn."

This was definitely a learning experience for the brown and gold.

Casper attacked Garden City right from the start. Jada Suguturaga's kill from the back row, coupled with Giulia Santuari's service ace put the Thunderbirds up 10-3. A net violation followed by Suguturaga's tap over, a ball she guided just inside the right boundary, gave Casper an eight-point cushion. They built that lead to as many as 13 after another ace.

"We did get better overall throughout the day, so that's a positive for the future," Hiltz added.

Case in point-the second set, where the Broncbusters jumped out to a 4-0 advantage. But Casper responded with a 10-3 surge powered by Santuari's lefty spike that gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good, 10-7. It swelled to double digits before Casper scored the final five points of the set.

Garden City showed some fight in the third. Trailing by as many as seven points, the Broncbusters responded in a big way, and when Alli Meng's powerful crosscourt kill landed just inside the line, the Broncbusters had evened things up at 22. But as it did in the opening frame, mistakes cost Garden City again, and a pair of service and attack errors ended the match.

Otero

Garden City could have easily folded after a disastrous first set Saturday morning. Instead, Patrick Hiltz's team played inspired volleyball, rallying back to beat Otero in four sets 13-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 at the SOCO Classic at Trinidad State.

The first frame was pretty much a blur. The Broncbusters trailed 6-0 early and never recovered. Eventually, Otero extended to a double-digit advantage, closing the set on the heels of back-to-back unforced errors committed by Patrick Hiltz's team.

But Garden City answered in a resounding way in the second. The brown and gold broke open a one-point match with a 14-2 run, opening a 20-7 cushion. Moments later, Giorgia Cappelletti's spike ricocheted off the right shoulder of Neza Pec, evening things up at a set apiece.

It was all Garden City from there.

Cappelletti's service ace capped a masterful 12-1 run to close the third, before Vanja Stefanovic's swing looped inside the right sideline, helping the Broncbusters erase a seven-point deficit with a 12-3 surge to close the match.

Eastern Wyoming

In Saturday's SOCO Classic finale, the Broncbusters struggled to find any rhythm. The end result: a three-set loss to Eastern Wyoming, 17-25, 25-27, 19-25; their third defeat in four matches to begin the new season.

"We are still learning to play together," Head Coach Patrick Hiltz said afterwards.

Garden City struggled at the onset, falling behind by seven points in the first set following Julie Calzonetti's attack error that sailed a foot long out of bounds. Jelena Jablanov added an ace, the Broncbusters committed a net violation, and Dani Masterson dropped in a perfect serve that landed just inside the back line to give the Lancers the opening frame.

But maybe the most frustrating sequence of the weekend came in the crucial second stanza when Garden City erased an early four-point deficit to eventually take a late lead. In fact, they had three set points, but Alysa George and Makenna Reinert tallied a pair of kills, igniting a 5-1 surge that put Eastern Wyoming up 2-0.

The Broncbusters continue their 16-match road stretch to begin the season on Tuesday with a triangular at Clarendon, Texas.