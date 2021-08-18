GCCC reserve tickets on sale for football, volleyball
Season ticket holders can now purchase their passes for the 2021 football season online at gobroncbusters.com.
Current members will be receiving an email with their pre-sale code in the coming days. Once received, seats will be able to be selected. Season-ticket holders have until Sept. 1 before seats open to the public. In addition, any member who ordered general admission passes will receive them in the mail this week.
Football ticket pricing
$10 reserved single seats
$5 for adults
$3 for students and seniors
The Broncbusters open their three-game home football slate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 verses Independence , and against Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. GCCC will be closing out the regular season against Butler at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Volleyball tickets will go on sale beginning on Aug. 23. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.