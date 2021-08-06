GCCC athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College has 36 Broncbuster athletes that have been named to the 2020-21 NJCAA All-Academic teams.

Members of the first team achieved a 4.0 grade point average. The second team ranged from a 3.80-3.99, and the third team was 3.60-3.79.

GCCC athletes named to the teams are:

FIRST TEAM

Isaiah Adams-Football

Joseph Bonfiglio-Baseball

Daniel Burke-Baseball

Lane Durst-Golf

Isaac MacNaughton-Golf

Andrew Petrowski-Baseball

Liz Sherrill-Basketball

Cameron Sistrunk-Baseball

Jill Stephens-Basketball

Remi Vargas-Volleyball

Katarina Zagorac-Basketball

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Ayers-Baseball

Jordan Beard-Baseball

Erykah Foster-Softball

Will Gardner-Baseball

Tyrese Gibson-Battles-Football

Cullen Glosson-Baseball

Reagan Karlin-Volleyball

Elisabeth Matas-Martin-Basketball

Oliwer Persson Toiminen-Golf

Fatima Vital-Caro-Soccer

Nicolas Vite-Baseball

THIRD TEAM

Salvador Bustos-Soccer

Antoine Davis-Football

Joseph Finder-Baseball

Jacob Gimbel-Baseball

Rodney Lewis-Basketball

Britney Mapang-Basketball

Shane Miller-Baseball

Kealani Neves-Basketball

Guilherme Oliva-Golf

Carly Powley-Softball

Adam Samnegard-Golf

Bethany Schupman-Track

Angel Sherman-Volleyball

Michael Thorne-Baseball