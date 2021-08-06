GCCC athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams
Garden City Community College has 36 Broncbuster athletes that have been named to the 2020-21 NJCAA All-Academic teams.
Members of the first team achieved a 4.0 grade point average. The second team ranged from a 3.80-3.99, and the third team was 3.60-3.79.
GCCC athletes named to the teams are:
FIRST TEAM
Isaiah Adams-Football
Joseph Bonfiglio-Baseball
Daniel Burke-Baseball
Lane Durst-Golf
Isaac MacNaughton-Golf
Andrew Petrowski-Baseball
Liz Sherrill-Basketball
Cameron Sistrunk-Baseball
Jill Stephens-Basketball
Remi Vargas-Volleyball
Katarina Zagorac-Basketball
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Ayers-Baseball
Jordan Beard-Baseball
Erykah Foster-Softball
Will Gardner-Baseball
Tyrese Gibson-Battles-Football
Cullen Glosson-Baseball
Reagan Karlin-Volleyball
Elisabeth Matas-Martin-Basketball
Oliwer Persson Toiminen-Golf
Fatima Vital-Caro-Soccer
Nicolas Vite-Baseball
THIRD TEAM
Salvador Bustos-Soccer
Antoine Davis-Football
Joseph Finder-Baseball
Jacob Gimbel-Baseball
Rodney Lewis-Basketball
Britney Mapang-Basketball
Shane Miller-Baseball
Kealani Neves-Basketball
Guilherme Oliva-Golf
Carly Powley-Softball
Adam Samnegard-Golf
Bethany Schupman-Track
Angel Sherman-Volleyball
Michael Thorne-Baseball