Four Garden City High alumni inducted into school's hall of fame for sports excellence

GCHS Athletics

Two student-athletes, one former coach and one special nominee comprise the four-member class of the 2021 Garden City High School Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2021 class includes 1974 state cross country champion Tim Algrim (1975 graduate), basketball standout and volleyball/softball player Sadie (Ochs) Gied from the early to mid-1990s, (1994 graduate), Coach John Dickerson (football/wrestling), one of the most successful coaches in GCHS football history, and Special Nominee Todd Tichenor (1995 graduate), now a Major League Baseball umpire.

“The 2021 Garden City High School Athletic Hall of Fame class is an outstanding example of the talented students and staff that have built such great tradition at GCHS throughout its storied history,” Steve Nordby, GCHS Principal, said. “We are excited to welcome them back to GCHS and celebrate their accomplishments.”

The class was formally voted on by the GCHS Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, which went through a two-tiered process of selection. More than 20 individuals, coaches and teams were originally nominated before a final ballot was voted upon by the nine-member committee. Six votes are required to be inducted and any nominee who is a member of the Committee cannot vote for themselves or a member of their family, requiring five votes to be elected.

More:Josh Janas and Anjelina Serrano are the Garden City High School Athletes of the Year for 2020-21

“This class is a diverse group covering many decades of outstanding performance at Garden City High School,” said Drew Thon, Athletics Director and Hall of Fame Committee Chairman at GCHS. “We have the first and only state cross country champion, one of our premier female student-athletes, a legendary coach and one of our most well-known graduates who has made a name for himself as one of the top umpires in Major League Baseball. Their accomplishments reflect the excellence that we strive for every year.”

Induction ceremonies will be held in conjunction with the Buffalo Ball on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, in Garden City at a site to be determined by the Buffalo Living Legacy Fund Committee. The induction ceremony also will include the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, due to the cancellation of the event last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coach Dickerson started our rich wrestling tradition (1955) and led Garden City to one of its most memorable seasons (1961) in history with arguably one of the best teams ever to take the field for the Buffaloes,” Thon said. “Sadie is among our top three all-time scoring leaders in girls basketball and also was a standout all-around athlete in volleyball and softball. Tim had a special senior year in going undefeated against Kansas runners and also having the fastest time in Kansas cross country that year. Todd has turned his passion for athletics into a career as an MLB umpire who has excelled at the highest level.”

The Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of six former GCHS student-athlete graduates – Sadie Ochs Giedd, DeAnn Craft, Gaye Stones Beasley, Mike Collins, Dan Fankhauser and Stewart Nelson, and additionally John Ford, former GCHS softball head coach and assistant coach in other sports, Brett Marshall, retired sports editor at The Garden City Telegram, and Drew Thon.

“I want to thank the Committee for their hard work and help in selecting this year’s class,” Thon said. “They go over a lot of material in consideration of their voting. We have an extensive process of review and it takes six votes to be elected (5 in the case of a Committee member being a nominee). We are grateful for their service.”

Here is a brief biography on each of the newest inductees:

TIM ALGRIM

1975 GRADUATE: CROSS COUNTRY

1974 Class 4A state champion, 9:53 (2 miles); Undefeated Senior Season in XC vs Kansas runners. Buffs’ XC team won 7 of 8 meets that year, finishing 4th in Class 4A (2nd largest classification). His 9:53.00 time at Salina Municipal Airport was the fastest of all 5 classes that year. He won 8 of 9 individual meets, losing only to a Rocky Ford, Colo. State champion in the Lamar, Colo. Invitational. Buffs’ XC teams were third, second and fourth in 1972-1973-1974 state XC meet for Class 4A. Algrim placed 12th his junior year, and 21st his sophomore season. He ran a State best time of 9:43.00 for 2-miles in the 4A regional meet at Fort Hays Country Club in 1974. Named a High School All-American by All-American Magazine for having fastest time in Kansas for all classes.

SADIE (OCHS) GIEDD

1994 GRADUATE: GIRLS BASKETBALL/SOFTBALL/VOLLEYBALL

All-Area girls basketball, 1993-94; Upon graduation, was No. 2 GCHS all-time scorer with 903 points; Currently No. 3 all-time scorer in GCHS history; No. 1 in season and career free throw attempts/made; Shot 46.3% from 3-pt range senior year; 35.8% for career; Ranked No. 3 in rebounds (369), No. 1 in free throws made (252) and free throws attempted (398); No. 2 steals (160), No. 4 assists (141), No. 1 career FG%; No. 1 3-point FG made and attempted (53-of-176); Currently, holds the single-game scoring record of 36 points; In her three full years as a varsity starter, she scored 875 points, including 375 her junior season, which ranks second all-time to Hall of Fame inductee DeAnn Craft’s 381 points. She had 49 games in which she scored in double figures; Named Co-Winner of 1994 Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award; Named GCHS Softballl-Co Defensive Player of the Year for Lady Buffs, 1994; All-WAC 1st team Volleyball, 1993. In her junior year of 1992-1993, the Lady Buffs won 16, lost 6, the second most wins in a season in school history and posted a 7-1 record in the WAC.

More:GCHS students receive national recognition for community service

JOHN DICKERSON

COACH: FOOTBALL/WRESTLING

Head football coach at GCHS (14 seasons, 1952 to 1965, 77-42-6, .616); Coached 1961 team to 9-0 record; only unbeaten team in modern time frame (1960 to present). Had winning record in 11 of 14 seasons; 2nd all-time winningest coach with 77 wins. 1961 team was ranked No. 3 for all classes by the Associated Press consensus rankings of the Wichita Eagle, Kansas City Star and Topeka Capital-Journal. Hall of Fame inductees Mike Johnson and Doyle McGraw were members of the team. Coached the GCHS wrestling program from 1955’s inaugural season to 1962. Coached two individual state wrestling champions.

TODD TICHENOR

SPECIAL NOMINEE: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL UMPIRE

(1995 Graduate): Baseball player at Garden City High School. Baseball umpire with experience at the high school, junior college, major college, minor league and major league levels. Was promoted to the Major League staff for the 2012 season...was selected as the left field umpire for the 2014 All-Star Game in Minneapolis, the right field umpire for the 2014 AL Wild Card Game in Kansas City, and worked the 2015 ALDS, 2016 NLDS, 2017 NLCS and 2018 NLDS... worked the 2017 World Baseball Classic in Japan, and worked the 2020 World Series...worked 530 games as a call-up umpire prior to his 2012 promotion...has worked Major League Spring Training since 2006...was called up to the Majors each year since 2007, prior to his 2012 promotion...first Major League game was June 8, 2007 (Blue Jays at Dodgers), when Todd was at third base...served as a Minor League umpire from 1999-2011, most recently in the Pacific Coast League (Triple-A) from 2004-11...previously umpired in the Pioneer League (1999-2000), South Atlantic League (2000), Carolina League (2000-01) and Texas League (2002-03).