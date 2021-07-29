Garden City Community College football picked second in Jayhawk Conference

GCCC Sports Information Services

WICHITA - For the second straight season, Tom Minnick's bunch narrowly missed a shot at playing on Junior College's biggest stage. They're hoping a return to a normal schedule this fall will help in their pursuit of their first conference championship since 2018. Wednesday was the first step in that process.

Garden City Community College was picked to finish second in the annual Jayhawk Conference preseason coach's poll released during media day at Riverfront Stadium. Hutchinson was tabbed as the favorite to repeat as league champions.

"We know how good this conference is so, we are trying to put pressure on our guys right away," Minnick said. "We are trying to win a national championship. That's why I was hired."

In 2019, the Broncbusters fell a game shy of reaching the title tilt. Then, after COVID-19 wiped away the 2020 fall campaign, Garden City rebounded following a week-five loss to the Blue Dragons to finish as the conference runner-up. They're even hungrier this time around.

"We busted our butts to find the best players to compete in this league," Minnick explained. "This league is the SEC of Junior College football. It's grinding, and there are good football teams here."

Garden City has plenty to be optimistic about. Despite almost an entirely new staff following the retirement of offensive coordinator Mike Orthmann and the departure of defensive coach Jerry Dominguez, the Broncbusters bring back a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball. The entire offensive line returns, which paved the way for Jordan Ford to win the NJCAA rushing title during the spring.

On the other side, defensive coordinator Aaron Cheatwood has most of his starting unit intact with defensive end Shemar Pearl, linebacker Cameron Johnson, and defensive back Keylon Kennedy all back in the mix. Lineman, Vaai Seumalo, who was recently offered by Kansas State, anchors the men up front with defensive tackle Mark Robinson ready to clog the middle.

"The strength of our team will be our offensive line," Minnick mentioned. "We have everybody back, and we also strengthened the line by adding four guys who transferred in."

Garden City has now been picked in the preseason top three in each of the past five years. They open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Fort Scott.