Josh Janas and Anjelina Serrano are the Garden City High School Athletes of the Year for 2020-21

Anjelina Serrano began playing softball when she was nine or 10 years old. She took up wrestling as she entered middle school in the Garden City district.

Josh Janas took a similar road to sports when he began wrestling at the age of four or six. And he also began competing in football while in middle school.

Those paths led the two Garden City High School recent graduates to fulfill their dreams of competing for the Buffaloes throughout their four-year careers.

In an annual vote of the high school’s head coaches, Serrano and Janas have been named as the 2020-2021 GCHS Outstanding Senior Female and Male Athletes. This award dates back to 1959 for the male athletes, with the female athlete award having started in 1976.

The recognition of these two multi-sport athletes continues a rich tradition at GCHS of recognizing those student-athletes who participate in more than one sport for the majority of their high school careers.

Anjelina Serrano — Wrestling/Softball

“Softball has always been my first sport since I was real little,” Serrano said in a recent telephone interview. “Being with teammates has always been a lot of fun and to be part of a great group my senior year will be one of the memories I cherish the most.”

Serrano, who played the all-important catcher position, said she loved playing there because the catcher is involved the entire game.

“I enjoy being able to see the whole field,” she said. “You have to see everything because you’re in the game every pitch.”

Being named the GCHS Outstanding Senior Female Athlete was a surprise to Serrano, considering there were other multi-sport athletes in her graduating class.

“There’s a lot of great athletes in my class, so to win this is very meaningful,” Serrano said. “We had Julie (Calzonetti), Keyhana (Turner) and Symone (Simmons), so a lot of others who would have been deserving of this, too. I’m happy for Josh because I know how hard he worked from being in the wrestling room with him for these high school years.”

Serrano and a number of her fellow senior classmates played pivotal roles in the 17-4 season that the Buffs enjoyed in the spring of 2021. More rewarding, she said, considering that the group missed their junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled the entire 2020 campaign.

“I think we just all appreciated the fact that we could be back playing and it meant a lot more because we knew what it felt like to have it taken away,” Serrano said. “We just all believed in each other. It was the ultimate team experience.”

Her senior season on the mat in wrestling also came with many accomplishments. She finished as the runner-up in her weight class at the Division I KSHSAA state championships, losing only to an undefeated wrestler from Great Bend. Wrestling, she said, helped her become a better softball player, too.

“Wrestling helped build up my strength for softball and gave me more confidence,” she said. “The softball was such a unique experience for all of us. We put the team about WE and not ME. Everyone’s character was such that we played for each other. I think that’s why we had so many games where we came from behind to win. It was so crazy how we would get down and then rally and get the job done. It just showed the heart that our team had.”

During her wrestling career, Serrano saw the girls’ team progress from being a club sport to becoming recognized as a varsity sport with statewide competition and official state championships both her junior and senior seasons.

“I think I’ll always remember the team members, moving up from my freshman year to becoming a senior,” Serrano said. “We made a lot of friendships that will last a long time and we all cheered for each other when we had our matches.”

Serrano said it was her freshman year of wrestling that alerted her that she could do more than just show up for practices.

“I wasn’t as good my freshman year as I was my sophomore, junior and senior years,” Serrano said. “I flipped a switch and told myself that I needed to work harder and get into the (practice) room and practice to get better. I found a partner to work out with who worked just as hard and it made me better.”

In her junior wrestling season, Serrano finished fifth at the state tournament, and came back more dedicated to improving that finish in her final year. She accomplished that goal.

She said in her younger years she would play catch with her sister and also go to other places to work out with teammates.

“I love both sports equally,” Serrano said. “I also wrestled with my brothers and sisters, so I’ve been exposed to both of them for quite a long time.”

If she had any words of wisdom that were drawn from her own high school experiences, it would be to work hard each and every day to become the best one can be.

“Just give all you’ve got because every coach will appreciate what you do when you give 100 percent,” Serrano said. “You’ll get recognized for that and hard work pays off and play like there’s no tomorrow because there might not be a tomorrow.”

Serrano plans to attend Garden City Community College and continue her softball career with the Broncbusters.

Josh Janas – Football/Wrestling

When he learned of winning the Garden City High School Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award for 2021, Josh Janas was both surprised and also pleased with the news.

“I’m just glad to know that the hard work I put in was recognized,” Janas said in a recent telephone interview. “There were a lot of others (seniors) who put in hard work too. But it definitely paid off.”

Janas was a two-sport standout for the Buffs in his junior and senior seasons, having forgone playing football his freshman and sophomore seasons to focus on wrestling.

“I think a lot of that (inner) drive was to be the best that I could be for my peers and coaches,” Janas said. “The more you can do that, the higher expectations you can have to be successful. When everybody gives their best it generates a lot of team spirit.”

Janas received all-conference football honors for the Buffaloes from his running back position and was the team’s leading ground gainer both junior and senior seasons. He was among the state’s best in wrestling in Class 6A at the 160-pound division. He placed third at the state tournament after having the same finish at 152 pounds his junior season. He was fifth at 138 pounds as a sophomore.

The two sports, Janas said, complemented each other and made him a better athlete for each one.

“Wrestling really helped my football because it taught me how to use my body and to use my feet for better balance,” Janas said. “Football helped me with being more physical and how to take a beating when the opponent is trying to gain the upper hand.”

Janas said the wrestling has always been the main sport, having started it at an early age whereas football came in his younger years through middle school before deciding not to play his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I think my junior year I just decided it was a good opportunity for me, especially when I get older I won’t look back and wish I had done more,” Janas said. “I didn’t want any regrets.”

The memories somewhat blur at times, but Janas said he will remember the crowds at football games when he would score a touchdown and return to the sidelines where his teammates and coaches would congratulate him.

“Hearing the crowds yell always gave me a feeling of doing something good for the school and for my team,” Janas said. “It was just great to see that excitement.”

Janas has already begun an apprenticeship for becoming an electrician, working for 3G Electric in Garden City. So his high school athletic career will be the end point of that part of his life, foregoing college opportunities.

“I just really enjoy working my hands and problem solving,” Janas said. “I think many high school athletes know that will be the end of their competitive career. I’m good with that. Wrestling has been a big part of my life and it has made me who I am today.”

Janas said it was important to learn how to make right decisions and be respected by coaches and teammates.

“You just try to take care of the people around you and give your best,” Janas said. “People are going to depend on you. You always need to do what you can for others and be an example and lead others.”