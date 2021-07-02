GCCC student athletes honored for academic achievements

GCCC Sports Information Services

Forty-five recognized from GCCC

Garden City Community College Athletics was well represented on the All-Jayhawk Academic team that was announced on Thursday.

Forty-five student athletes were recognized for having a grade point average of 3.5 or above while five teams had a 3.0 or better.

"Student success is the core of what we embody at GCCC," President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said. "I am proud of the individual and team academic achievements earned by the Buster student athletes this past year. This achievement comes through a great deal of personal work and commitment, as well as the support and success of great coaches, faculty, staff and administration."

The baseball team placed 12 players on the all-academic squad with Joe Bonfigilio, Daniel Burke, Andrew Petrowski, Cameron Sistrunk, Will Gardner, Cullen Glosson, Jordan Beard, Caleb Ayers, Nicolas Vite, Shane Miller, Michael Thorne and Jacob Gimbel all posting a 3.5 or better.

"With everything that happened this past year, this is a tremendous accomplishment for these athletes," Athletic Director, Jeff Tatum said.

In his first season on the bench, women's basketball coach Antwain Scales placed six of his players on the all-academic squad: Jill Stephens, Katarina Zagorac, Elisabeth Matas-Martin, Elizabeth Sherrill, Britney Mapang, and Kealani Neves.

"I personally commend each of these students and teams as well as thank all of our coaches, faculty, staff and administration for the work and commitment placed on student success at GCCC," Ruda added. "We are Buster proud of each of these students and teams who have earned academic achievement."

Athletic teams and individuals recognized are:

Teams with a 3.0 or higher

Baseball (3.1)

Men's Basketball (3.0)

Women's Basketball (3.03)

Men's Golf (3.6)

Volleyball (3.2)

Men's Basketball

Rodney "June" Lewis

Baseball

Joseph Bonfigilio

Daniel Burke

Andrew Petrowski

Cameron Sistrunk

William Gardner

Cullen Glosson

Jordan Beard

Caleb Ayers

Nicolas Vite

Shane Miller

Michael Thorne

Jacob Gimbel

Men's Golf

Lane Durst

Isaac MacNaughton

Oliwer Persson Toiminen

Adam Samnegard

Men's Cross Country

Cameron Collins

Isaiah Armstrong

Football

Isaiah Adams

Tyrese Gibson-Battles

Jerome Simmons

Antoine Davis

Men's Soccer

Salvador Bustos

Felix Mesquita

Women's Basketball

Jill Stephens

Katarina Zagorac

Elisabeth Matas-Martin

Elizabeth Sherrill

Britney Mapang

Kealani Neves

Softball

Erykah Foster

Carly Powley

Nya Chacon

Jamie Wolf

Monet Martinez

Elycia Johnson

Women's Track

Bethany Schupman

Volleyball

Remi Vargas

Reagan Karlin

Angel Sherman

Emmah Sultz

Women's Soccer

Fatima Vital-Caro

Rodeo

Cadon Detweiler

Victoria Kunz