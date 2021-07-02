GCCC student athletes honored for academic achievements
Forty-five recognized from GCCC
Garden City Community College Athletics was well represented on the All-Jayhawk Academic team that was announced on Thursday.
Forty-five student athletes were recognized for having a grade point average of 3.5 or above while five teams had a 3.0 or better.
"Student success is the core of what we embody at GCCC," President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said. "I am proud of the individual and team academic achievements earned by the Buster student athletes this past year. This achievement comes through a great deal of personal work and commitment, as well as the support and success of great coaches, faculty, staff and administration."
The baseball team placed 12 players on the all-academic squad with Joe Bonfigilio, Daniel Burke, Andrew Petrowski, Cameron Sistrunk, Will Gardner, Cullen Glosson, Jordan Beard, Caleb Ayers, Nicolas Vite, Shane Miller, Michael Thorne and Jacob Gimbel all posting a 3.5 or better.
"With everything that happened this past year, this is a tremendous accomplishment for these athletes," Athletic Director, Jeff Tatum said.
In his first season on the bench, women's basketball coach Antwain Scales placed six of his players on the all-academic squad: Jill Stephens, Katarina Zagorac, Elisabeth Matas-Martin, Elizabeth Sherrill, Britney Mapang, and Kealani Neves.
"I personally commend each of these students and teams as well as thank all of our coaches, faculty, staff and administration for the work and commitment placed on student success at GCCC," Ruda added. "We are Buster proud of each of these students and teams who have earned academic achievement."
Athletic teams and individuals recognized are:
Teams with a 3.0 or higher
Baseball (3.1)
Men's Basketball (3.0)
Women's Basketball (3.03)
Men's Golf (3.6)
Volleyball (3.2)
Men's Basketball
Rodney "June" Lewis
Baseball
Joseph Bonfigilio
Daniel Burke
Andrew Petrowski
Cameron Sistrunk
William Gardner
Cullen Glosson
Jordan Beard
Caleb Ayers
Nicolas Vite
Shane Miller
Michael Thorne
Jacob Gimbel
Men's Golf
Lane Durst
Isaac MacNaughton
Oliwer Persson Toiminen
Adam Samnegard
Men's Cross Country
Cameron Collins
Isaiah Armstrong
Football
Isaiah Adams
Tyrese Gibson-Battles
Jerome Simmons
Antoine Davis
Men's Soccer
Salvador Bustos
Felix Mesquita
Women's Basketball
Jill Stephens
Katarina Zagorac
Elisabeth Matas-Martin
Elizabeth Sherrill
Britney Mapang
Kealani Neves
Softball
Erykah Foster
Carly Powley
Nya Chacon
Jamie Wolf
Monet Martinez
Elycia Johnson
Women's Track
Bethany Schupman
Volleyball
Remi Vargas
Reagan Karlin
Angel Sherman
Emmah Sultz
Women's Soccer
Fatima Vital-Caro
Rodeo
Cadon Detweiler
Victoria Kunz