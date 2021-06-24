Samnegard named to all-district team

GCCC Sports Information Services

After a stellar season, one that saw him grab NJCAA All-American honors, Adam Samnegard isn't quite done adding to his trophy case.

On Tuesday, the Garden City Community College sophomore was named to the NJCAA Division I PING All-District III squad.

Samnegard finished 14th at the NJCAA National Championships in May, carding a 2-under 70 in the second round. He was 4-over for the tournament, tying with Thomas Burou from Indian Hills.

"Adam is one of the most passionate golfers I've ever been around," GCCC Head Coach Phil Terpstra said.

Samengard's 2021 spring resume was rather impressive. He won the individual crown at the opening conference tournament of the season, before taking eighth at Jayhawk No. 2 in Wichita. He was 11th at the league championship; then came in 19th at the District III finals in April.

Samnegard will continue his collegiate career at Western New Mexico State this fall.