Riddle named GCCC volleyball assistant coach

GCCC Sports Information Services

Patrick Hiltz has finalized his staff for the 2021-22 volleyball season.

The Garden City Community College third-year coach named former European star Chantale Riddle as his new assistant on Monday.

"I am extremely excited to have Chantale join our family here at Garden City Community College," Hiltz said. "Chantale brings a brand-new perspective from the highest level of competition and is exactly what this program needs as we continue to rebuild into a regional and national championship contender."

Riddle comes to Garden City after a stellar professional career in Europe that included stints with LP Kangasala in Finland, TS Volley Dudingen in Switzerland, and VC Kanti Schaffhausen in Switzerland. In 2014, she led her team to a second-place finish in the Finnish league. The following season, Riddle won the Mobiliar VolleyCup title and was named the most valuable player. A year later, she was the top scorer in the Swiss league.

"Our student athletes will be able to watch and learn from Chantale's example both on and off the court," Hiltz added. "She is humble, but extremely confident in herself at the same time. I feel this attitude is valuable to our young women as they continue to prepare themselves for the world that awaits them once they graduate from GCCC."

Before going professional, Riddle was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection at the University of New Mexico. In 2013 and 2014, she was named New Mexico Female Athlete of the Year. Before college, the Roswell, N.M., native was a three-sport star, earning all-state honors in volleyball, track and basketball. She led Roswell High School to a 4A state title and was a two-time triple and long jump state champion, shattering the 4A record in the long jump in 2008.