WAC names All-League spring sports teams

The Telegram staff

Spring high school sports athletes relished the 2021 season, being able to compete after having the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garden City High School faired well in the post season honors, with four athletes being named the Western Athletic Conference’s 2021 Player of Year: Brie Manwarren in softball, Ashleigh Chappel in girls swimming, Theo Juhl in boys golf, and Logan Morren in boys tennis.

GCHS coaches in those sports also received the WAC Coach of the Year honors: Trina Moquett for softball, Jennifer Meng for girls swimming, Trent Specht for boys golf, and Logan Bevis for boys tennis.

Below is a listing of WAC all-league teams for 2020-21 spring sports:

SOFTBALL

First Team

Brie Manwarren, Garden City

Raemie Lopp, Dodge City

Marisela Landa, Dodge City

Sydney Unruh, Great Bend

Anjelina Serrano, Garden City

Paige Thexton, Great Bend

Millyzient McClure, Liberal

Aubree Thomas. Hays

Brittany Lomas, Dodge City

Rilee McGraw, Garden City

Second Team

Gisselle Gutierrez, Garden City

Brenna Schwien, Hays

Lakyn Zimmerman, Hays

Easha Potts, Dodge City

Pamela Bujanda, Great Bend

Mya Cruz, Garden City

Jenna Ormiston, Liberal

Jesy Foster, Garden City

Jordan Turner, Great Bend

Breanna Bownes, Great Bend

Player of the Year: Brie Manwarren, Garden City

Coach of the Year: Trina Moquett, Garden City

BOYS GOLF

First Team

Theo Juhl, Garden City

Cole Streck, Great Bend

Davan Smith, Dodge City

Cooper Scheck, Dodge City

Jason Krannawitter, Hays

Jack Koksal, Garden City

Second Team

Brantley Baldwin, Great Bend

Cayden Cundiff, Garden City

Scott Heilman, Great Bend

Aaron Allen, Garden City

Braden Hoskins, Hays

Cal Dunekack, Great Bend

Player of the Year: Theo Juhl, Garden City

Coach of the Year: Trent Speech, Garden City

GIRLS SWIMMING

First Team

50 Freestyle: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City

100 Freestyle: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City

200 Freestyle: Paige Chappel, Garden City

500 Freestyle: Emilee Hall, Great Bend

100 Backstroke: Lana Rodriguez, Garden City

100 Breaststroke: Avery Meng, Garden City

100 Butterfly: (TIE) Ruth Williams, Great Bend; Mya Garcia, Garden City

200 Individual Medley: Avery Meng, Garden City

200 Freestyle Relay: Garden City (Avery Meng, Payton Tull, Ashleigh Chappel, Paige Chappel)

400 Freestyle Relay: Garden City (Paige Chappel, Lana Rodriguez, Ashleigh Chappel, Avery Meng)

200 Medley Relay: Garden City (Lana Rodriguez, Payton Tull, Mya Garcia, Lexi Arwine)

Second Team

50 Freestyle: Payton Tull, Garden City

100 Freestyle: Paige Chappel, Garden City

200 Freestyle: Zoe Jerke, Great Bend

500 Freestyle: Lana Rodriguez, Garden City

100 Backstroke: Zoe Jerke, Great Bend

100 Breaststroke: Ellyson Somers, Great Bend

200 Individual Medley: Emilee Hall, Great Bend

200 Freestyle Relay: Great Bend (Zoe Jerke, Ellyson Somers, Aubrey Snapp, Emilee Hall)

400 Freestyle Relay: Great Bend (Emilee Hall, Ruth Williams, Zoe Jerke, Aubrey Snapp)

200 Medley Relay: Great Bend (Reggie Huslig, Ellyson Somers, Ruth Williams, Katelyn Mermis)

Swimmer of the Year: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Meng, Garden City

BOYS TENNIS

No. 1 Singles: Logan Morren, Garden City

No. 2 Singles: Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City

No. 1 Doubles: Bryce Moore/Chris Velez, Dodge City

No. 2 Doubles: John Tran/Joshua Negron, Garden City

Player of the Year: Logan Morren, Garden City

Coach of the Year: Logan Bevis, Garden City

GIRLS SOCCER

First Team

Ashley Carrillo, Liberal

Caroline Robben, Hays

Maggie Robben, Hays

Kenia Martinez, Liberal

Valeria Gonzalez, Liberal

Anahi Castillo, Garden City

Joselin Pando, Great Bend

Abighail Gallegos, Dodge City

Katie Dinkel, Hays

Madelyn Martin, Hays

Alisia Solis, Dodge City

Second Team

Maia Lummus, Hays

Allison Shubert, Hays

Emily Alonso, Dodge City

Mia Rayo, Dodge City

America Gamez, Dodge City

Stefany Ortuno, Liberal

Wendy Zamudio, Garden City

Andrea Aguilar, Garden City

Marcayla Mcgregor, Garden City

Arely Reyes, Great Bend

Casandra Enriquez, Great Bend

Player of the Year: Ashley Carrillo, Liberal

Coach of the Year: Tyler Rueschhoff, Hays

BASEBALL

First Team

Dylan Dreiling, Hays

Aidan Sowers, Dodge City

Erubiel Duron, Dodge City

Garrett Wellbrock, Hays

Dalton Dale, Hays

Caleb Metzen, Garden City

Kaiden Luna, Garden City

Chayse Gruber, Great Bend

Matt Friess, Dodge City

Dominic Bainter, Hays

Paco Hernandez, Great Bend

Jade Poe, Great Bend

Second Team

Ricardo Almanza, Garden City

Jesse Baltazar, Garden City

Iziah Salinas, Garden City

Shay Kerr, Liberal

Israel Garcia Rotolo, Liberal

Sage Koelsch, Great Bend

Stefan Spray, Great Bend

Brad Beck, Great Bend

Dawson VonFeldt, Hays

Ben Krannawitter, Hays

Remmington Miller, Dodge City

Alden Knedler, Dodge City

Player of the Year: Dylan Dreiling, Hays

Coach of the Year: Zach Shipley, Dodge City

TRACK AND FIELD

Girls First Team

High jump: Mersadie Spray, Great Bend

Pole vault: McKenna Jagels, Garden City

Long jump: Reanna Greene, Hays

Triple jump: Reanna Greene, Hays

Discus: Taryn Warren, Great Bend

Javelin: Kisa Unruh, Dodge City

Shot put: Taryn Warren, Great Bend

100m hurdles: Hadley Williams, Dodge City

300m hurdles: Hadley Williams, Dodge City

100m dash: Hannah Phipps, Garden City

200m dash: Hannah Phipps, Garden City

400m dash: Alex Gere, Dodge City

800m run: Allie Strandmark, Garden City

1600m run: Allie Strandmark, Garden City

3200m run: Emilia Diaz, Great Bend

4x100m relay: Dodge City (Hadley Williams, Alex Gere, Kisa Unruh, Kya Edwards)

4x400m relay: Great Bend (Eliana Beckham, Mersadie Spray, Emma Loomis, Daizy Gomez)

4x800m relay: Great Bend (Eliana Beckham, Olivia Rugan, Hannah Loomis, Emma Loomis)

Athlete of the Year: Reanna Greene, Hays

Coach of the Year: Lyles Lashley, Great Bend

Boys First Team

High jump: Jordan Dale, Hays

Pole vault: Tucker Veach, Hays

Long jump: Jaren Kanak, Hays

Triple jump: Oliver Dominguez, Great Bend

Discus: Trey Adams, Hays

Javelin: Nate Brooks, Hays

Shot put: Trey Adams, Hays

110m hurdles: Brandon Springston, Garden City

300m hurdles: Malcolm Wiltshire, Liberal

100m dash: Jaren Kanak, Hays

200m dash: Vincent Ortiz, Dodge City

400m dash: Erich Ortiz, Liberal

800m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend

1600m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend

3200m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend

4x100m relay: Liberal (Easton Zapien, Erich Ortiz, Darius Archuleta, Embry Williams)

4x400m relay: Liberal (Daniel Amparan, Alex Lopez, Darius Archuleta, AJ Ramirez)

4x800m relay: Liberal (Alex Lopez, Edwin Murillo, Darius Archuleta, AJ Ramirez)

Athlete of the Year: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend

Coach of the Year: Tony Crough, Hays