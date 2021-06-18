WAC names All-League spring sports teams
Spring high school sports athletes relished the 2021 season, being able to compete after having the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garden City High School faired well in the post season honors, with four athletes being named the Western Athletic Conference’s 2021 Player of Year: Brie Manwarren in softball, Ashleigh Chappel in girls swimming, Theo Juhl in boys golf, and Logan Morren in boys tennis.
GCHS coaches in those sports also received the WAC Coach of the Year honors: Trina Moquett for softball, Jennifer Meng for girls swimming, Trent Specht for boys golf, and Logan Bevis for boys tennis.
Below is a listing of WAC all-league teams for 2020-21 spring sports:
SOFTBALL
First Team
Brie Manwarren, Garden City
Raemie Lopp, Dodge City
Marisela Landa, Dodge City
Sydney Unruh, Great Bend
Anjelina Serrano, Garden City
Paige Thexton, Great Bend
Millyzient McClure, Liberal
Aubree Thomas. Hays
Brittany Lomas, Dodge City
Rilee McGraw, Garden City
Second Team
Gisselle Gutierrez, Garden City
Brenna Schwien, Hays
Lakyn Zimmerman, Hays
Easha Potts, Dodge City
Pamela Bujanda, Great Bend
Mya Cruz, Garden City
Jenna Ormiston, Liberal
Jesy Foster, Garden City
Jordan Turner, Great Bend
Breanna Bownes, Great Bend
Player of the Year: Brie Manwarren, Garden City
Coach of the Year: Trina Moquett, Garden City
BOYS GOLF
First Team
Theo Juhl, Garden City
Cole Streck, Great Bend
Davan Smith, Dodge City
Cooper Scheck, Dodge City
Jason Krannawitter, Hays
Jack Koksal, Garden City
Second Team
Brantley Baldwin, Great Bend
Cayden Cundiff, Garden City
Scott Heilman, Great Bend
Aaron Allen, Garden City
Braden Hoskins, Hays
Cal Dunekack, Great Bend
Player of the Year: Theo Juhl, Garden City
Coach of the Year: Trent Speech, Garden City
GIRLS SWIMMING
First Team
50 Freestyle: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City
100 Freestyle: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City
200 Freestyle: Paige Chappel, Garden City
500 Freestyle: Emilee Hall, Great Bend
100 Backstroke: Lana Rodriguez, Garden City
100 Breaststroke: Avery Meng, Garden City
100 Butterfly: (TIE) Ruth Williams, Great Bend; Mya Garcia, Garden City
200 Individual Medley: Avery Meng, Garden City
200 Freestyle Relay: Garden City (Avery Meng, Payton Tull, Ashleigh Chappel, Paige Chappel)
400 Freestyle Relay: Garden City (Paige Chappel, Lana Rodriguez, Ashleigh Chappel, Avery Meng)
200 Medley Relay: Garden City (Lana Rodriguez, Payton Tull, Mya Garcia, Lexi Arwine)
Second Team
50 Freestyle: Payton Tull, Garden City
100 Freestyle: Paige Chappel, Garden City
200 Freestyle: Zoe Jerke, Great Bend
500 Freestyle: Lana Rodriguez, Garden City
100 Backstroke: Zoe Jerke, Great Bend
100 Breaststroke: Ellyson Somers, Great Bend
200 Individual Medley: Emilee Hall, Great Bend
200 Freestyle Relay: Great Bend (Zoe Jerke, Ellyson Somers, Aubrey Snapp, Emilee Hall)
400 Freestyle Relay: Great Bend (Emilee Hall, Ruth Williams, Zoe Jerke, Aubrey Snapp)
200 Medley Relay: Great Bend (Reggie Huslig, Ellyson Somers, Ruth Williams, Katelyn Mermis)
Swimmer of the Year: Ashleigh Chappel, Garden City
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Meng, Garden City
BOYS TENNIS
No. 1 Singles: Logan Morren, Garden City
No. 2 Singles: Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City
No. 1 Doubles: Bryce Moore/Chris Velez, Dodge City
No. 2 Doubles: John Tran/Joshua Negron, Garden City
Player of the Year: Logan Morren, Garden City
Coach of the Year: Logan Bevis, Garden City
GIRLS SOCCER
First Team
Ashley Carrillo, Liberal
Caroline Robben, Hays
Maggie Robben, Hays
Kenia Martinez, Liberal
Valeria Gonzalez, Liberal
Anahi Castillo, Garden City
Joselin Pando, Great Bend
Abighail Gallegos, Dodge City
Katie Dinkel, Hays
Madelyn Martin, Hays
Alisia Solis, Dodge City
Second Team
Maia Lummus, Hays
Allison Shubert, Hays
Emily Alonso, Dodge City
Mia Rayo, Dodge City
America Gamez, Dodge City
Stefany Ortuno, Liberal
Wendy Zamudio, Garden City
Andrea Aguilar, Garden City
Marcayla Mcgregor, Garden City
Arely Reyes, Great Bend
Casandra Enriquez, Great Bend
Player of the Year: Ashley Carrillo, Liberal
Coach of the Year: Tyler Rueschhoff, Hays
BASEBALL
First Team
Dylan Dreiling, Hays
Aidan Sowers, Dodge City
Erubiel Duron, Dodge City
Garrett Wellbrock, Hays
Dalton Dale, Hays
Caleb Metzen, Garden City
Kaiden Luna, Garden City
Chayse Gruber, Great Bend
Matt Friess, Dodge City
Dominic Bainter, Hays
Paco Hernandez, Great Bend
Jade Poe, Great Bend
Second Team
Ricardo Almanza, Garden City
Jesse Baltazar, Garden City
Iziah Salinas, Garden City
Shay Kerr, Liberal
Israel Garcia Rotolo, Liberal
Sage Koelsch, Great Bend
Stefan Spray, Great Bend
Brad Beck, Great Bend
Dawson VonFeldt, Hays
Ben Krannawitter, Hays
Remmington Miller, Dodge City
Alden Knedler, Dodge City
Player of the Year: Dylan Dreiling, Hays
Coach of the Year: Zach Shipley, Dodge City
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls First Team
High jump: Mersadie Spray, Great Bend
Pole vault: McKenna Jagels, Garden City
Long jump: Reanna Greene, Hays
Triple jump: Reanna Greene, Hays
Discus: Taryn Warren, Great Bend
Javelin: Kisa Unruh, Dodge City
Shot put: Taryn Warren, Great Bend
100m hurdles: Hadley Williams, Dodge City
300m hurdles: Hadley Williams, Dodge City
100m dash: Hannah Phipps, Garden City
200m dash: Hannah Phipps, Garden City
400m dash: Alex Gere, Dodge City
800m run: Allie Strandmark, Garden City
1600m run: Allie Strandmark, Garden City
3200m run: Emilia Diaz, Great Bend
4x100m relay: Dodge City (Hadley Williams, Alex Gere, Kisa Unruh, Kya Edwards)
4x400m relay: Great Bend (Eliana Beckham, Mersadie Spray, Emma Loomis, Daizy Gomez)
4x800m relay: Great Bend (Eliana Beckham, Olivia Rugan, Hannah Loomis, Emma Loomis)
Athlete of the Year: Reanna Greene, Hays
Coach of the Year: Lyles Lashley, Great Bend
Boys First Team
High jump: Jordan Dale, Hays
Pole vault: Tucker Veach, Hays
Long jump: Jaren Kanak, Hays
Triple jump: Oliver Dominguez, Great Bend
Discus: Trey Adams, Hays
Javelin: Nate Brooks, Hays
Shot put: Trey Adams, Hays
110m hurdles: Brandon Springston, Garden City
300m hurdles: Malcolm Wiltshire, Liberal
100m dash: Jaren Kanak, Hays
200m dash: Vincent Ortiz, Dodge City
400m dash: Erich Ortiz, Liberal
800m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend
1600m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend
3200m run: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend
4x100m relay: Liberal (Easton Zapien, Erich Ortiz, Darius Archuleta, Embry Williams)
4x400m relay: Liberal (Daniel Amparan, Alex Lopez, Darius Archuleta, AJ Ramirez)
4x800m relay: Liberal (Alex Lopez, Edwin Murillo, Darius Archuleta, AJ Ramirez)
Athlete of the Year: Kaiden Esfeld, Great Bend
Coach of the Year: Tony Crough, Hays