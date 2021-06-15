GCCC's Chacon named second team All-American

GCCC Sports Information Services

In just one season on the job, Garden City Community College Head Softball Coach Amy Schmeckpeper had her fingerprints all over the program's Jayhawk West crown. Playing equally as big a part: freshman shortstop Nya Chacon, who transformed into one of the best power hitters in the country. And on Monday, the Colorado native was named a second team NJCAA All-American.

"Nya was big for us all season long," Schmeckpeper said. "And her defense was just as good."

Interestingly enough, the first-year coach moved Chacon to shortstop a couple of weeks before the season started. And it worked out brilliantly.

During a pandemic shortened campaign, the freshman smashed 21 home runs, the third highest single-season total in program history. She also set the school record for highest batting average in a season (.500) while finishing 10th in the nation with 21 doubles. Her 74 runs batted in were 24th best in the nation and the eighth most in a single season in Broncbuster history.

"We did a lot of really good things offensively this year," Schmeckpeper added. "And Nya was a big part of that."

The freshman began the season with a 22-game hitting streak. She collected 23 multi-hit games including a season-high five on March 8 vs. Miles. During that same series, Chacon clubbed five long balls and drove in 11 runs. She also had three different stretches where she homered in three straight games.

"We just want to continue to build on what we did this past year," Schmeckpeper explained. "I believe we are on the right track."

The Broncbusters finished 25-20, posting their first winning record since 2015. It was only the second time in the last nine years that the program finished a season over .500. They also won the most conference games (17) in program history.