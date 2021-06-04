PECOS LEAGUE Garden City Wind bounces back for rout of Salina

After a heartbreaking ninth inning loss to the Salina Stockade in the season opener, 11-7, Wednesday at Clint Lightner Field, the Garden City Wind bounced back for a 25-2 rout of the Stockade in Pecos League action on Thursday in front of the home crowd.

First baseman Carlos Cartaya Jr. led the scoring for the Wind, collecting three singles in three trips to the platet, and also picking up two walks and was hit by a pitch. He also scored on five of his six times on base.

Catcher McCain Mason also added five runs toward the win for the home team, including a home run in the third.

Garden City used a balanced scoring attack through the game, while starting pitcher Kyle Adkins scattered five Stockade hits through five innings and two walks, and allowed only one run.

Garden City scored its first run of the game in the second to break the scoreless tie as Manuel Blanco crossed the plate for a 1-0 lead going into the third inning.

Salina got on the scoreboard in the top of the third to tie the game, 1-1, but Garden City answered in the bottom of the inning with six runs, including home runs by Mason and Terry Daniels to take a 7-1 lead going into the fourth.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Wind scored four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Garden City then added five in the seventh to take a 20-1 lead. Salina added one run in the eight, but the Wind answered with five of their own.

Garden City used three relief pitchers in the game with Zakary Johnson handling the sixth and seventh, Diante Stewart throwing in the eighth and Ty Rowe cleaning up in the ninth inning.

Garden City collected 16 hits on 42 at bats while Salina had seven hits on 33 at bats. The only flaw on Garden City’s game on the night was committing eight errors. Salina had zero.

Salina: 0; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; 0; 1; 0; - 2

Garden City: 0; 1; 6; 0; 4; 4; 5; 5; X; - 25

2B - GC: Alex Nielsen (2), Cory lewis (1); S: Jake Urena (1). 3B - GC: Terry Daniels (1). HR - GC: Terry Daniels (1), McCain Mason (1).

The six-game series will continue today with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Clint Lightner Field. Friday’s game occurred after press deadline. The teams will travel to Colby on Sunday for a doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m.