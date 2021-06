Garden City Telegram

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Baseball: 6:35 p.m., Salina Stockade at Garden City Wind, Clint Lightner Field.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Baseball: 6:35 p.m., Salina Stockade at Garden City Wind, Clint Lightner Field.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Tennis: 9 a.m., Garden City Tennis Open, GCHS tennis courts (Beef Empire Days).

Baseball: 6:35 p.m., Salina Stockade at Garden City Wind, Clint Lightner Field.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Tennis: 9 a.m., Garden City Tennis Open, GCHS tennis courts (Beef Empire Days).

Baseball: 6:35 p.m., Salina Stockade at Garden City Wind, Clint Lightner Field.

Running: 7 a.m., Hoof It to Health Road Run, Garden City Family YMCA (Beef Empire Days).

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Baseball: 1:35 pm/ 4 pm.., Salina Stockade vs. Garden City Wind, at Colby.

Tennis: 9 a.m., Garden City Tennis Open, GCHS tennis courts (Beef Empire Days)

Golf: noon, SWKS Pro-Am Chevy Shoot Out.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

Golf: SWKS Pro-Am, professionals and amateurs.