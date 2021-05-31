Peterson captures four gold medals at 2A state track meet

Class 2A

Chesney Petersen continued her season-long dominance in the Class 2A distance races Saturday by winning three individual gold medals and another on a relay team at the state track and field meet in Wichita.

The Stanton County sophomore also grabbed a state meet record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.72 in her championship and claimed the 800-meter title with a time of 2:16.80. In the 3200-meter, Peterson ran a 10:47.92 to win the gold. In her other event on the day, athletes can participate in four event, she ran the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay with teammates Suzanne Farnham, Addyson Scott and Lauren Canny to win the event with a 4:11.83.

The Trojan championships were the only first place finishes for southwestern Kansas schools on the girls’ side of the meet. It lead Stanton County to a second place finish in the team competition.

Other top five finishers from the area include Stanton County’s Farnham taking second in the pole vault, going 10-0; Katelynne Riley of Syracuse made a leap of 16-8 to finish in third place in the long jump. Sublette’s Clarysa Webber ran a 48.40 to take fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Garden Plain, 108; 2. Stanton County, 48; Blue Rapids, 44; 23T. Syracuse, 10; 36T. Sublette, 4; 43T. Wichita County, 2; 43T. Elkhart, 2.

On the boys’ side, Wichita County’s Sheldon Whalen claimed the lone gold medal among southwest Kansas oystering in the 2A meet. Whalen sped past the competition in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.78 for the title.

Other top five finishers on the day include Tristen Porter of Wichita County in the pole vault at 13-6J for second place; Kamryn Golub of Stanton County clocked a 9:50.35 for third place in the 3200-meter run; Stanton County’s Roger Martinez tossed the shot put 47-1.5 for third place. Manuel Chavez of Wichita County took fourth in the javelin with a toss of 165-6. He also took fifth in the shot put with a toss of 45-11.25. Spencer Schmidt of Stanton County ran the 800-meter run in 2:02.55 for fifth place.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Garden Plain, 73; KC Christian, 44; 3. Oakley, 37; 5. Wichita County, 33; 15. Stanton County, 18.5; 40. Syracuse, 2.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m - 6. Katelynne Riley, Syracuse, 13.22.

200m - 8. YaYa Moreno, Syracuse, 27.70.

400m - 7. Ciera Hernandez, Wichita County, 1:03.05; 10. Ashlyn Finlay, Syracuse, 1:03.54.

800m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 2:16.80.

1600m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 5:00.72 (state record).

3200m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 10:47.92.

300mH - 5. Clarysa Webber, Sublette, 48.40; 15. Nakaela O’Hair, Elkhart, 53.78.

4x100mR - 11. Syracuse, 52.98.

4x400mR - 1. Stanton County, 4:11.83.

Pole Vault - 2. Suzanne Farnham, Stanton County, 10-0; 7. Nakaela O’Hair, Elkhart, 8-6.

Long Jump - 3. Katelynne Riley, Syracuse, 16-8; 14. Addyson Scott, Stanton County, 14-3.25.

Javelin - 16. Jordan Tucker, Stanton County, 96-1.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

400m - 10. Samuel Canny, Stanton County, 2:02.55.

3200m - 3. Kamryn Golub, Stanton County, 9:50.35.

300mH - 1. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County, 39.78.

4x400mR - 9. Wichita County, 3:36.52.

4x800mR - 7. Stanton County, 8:32.10.

Pole Vault - 2. Tristan Porter, Wichita County, 13-6J; 7. Kolbey Brummett, Syracuse, 12-0J; 8. Zachary Farnham, Stanton County, 12-0J.

Long Jump - 9. Samuel Canny, Stanton County, 19-11.5; 11. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County, 19-2.75.

Triple Jump - 13. Tristen Porter, Wichita County, 38-2.

Shot Put - 3. Roger Martinez, Stanton County, 47-1.5; 5. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 45-11.25.

Discus - 8. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 138-5.

Javelin - 4. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 165-6.

Class 1A

Three individuals and a relay team from southwest Kansas won championships Saturday in the boys division of the Class 1A state track and field meet in Wichita.

South Gray’s Ethan Salmans took first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.91 while Dighton’s Max Neeley cleared the bar at 13-6 in the pole vault to take the gold. Meade’s Vance Shewey won the high jump competition with leap of 6-10. The Buffaloes’ 4x800-meter relay team also claimed first place on the day with a time of 8:22.01. The team is comprised of Trent Roberts, Logan Keith, Brock Keith and Torren Haynes.

Other area top five finishers on the day include South Gray’s Brady Deges clearing 13-0 in the pole vault for second place; Meade’s Haynes clocking a 52.40 for fourth place in he 400-meter run. Adan Granillo of Moscow took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 42-1.25 while Dighton’s Blaine Whipple took fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.90.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Hanover, 55; 2. Madison, 48; 3. Osborne, 42; 8. Meade, 32; 11. South Gray, 21; 34T. Moscow, 5; 52T. Rolla, 1.

In the Class 1A girls state competition, while there were no individual state champions, there were several top five finishers.

Satanta’s Sicely Jackson sped to a second place finish in the 200-meter with a time of 26.05 and took third place in the 400-meter with a 58.69. Regan Ast of Ingalls ran a 47.00 in the 300-meter hurdles for second place and clocked a 15.79 in the 100-meter hurdles for third place. Ast also took third place in the triple jump with a leap of 34-5.25.

South Gray’s Jaden Nagle picked up a fifth place finish in the javelin with a toss of 120-4. Meade’s 4x100-meter relay team of Allie Miller, Lauren Christiansen, Kylin Rudzik and Kyle Flavin combined for a 52.70 - fast enough for fifth place in the event. Rudzik also picked up a fifth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.15.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kiowa County, 64; 2. Hodgeman County, 35; 3T. Decatur County, 34; 3T. Beloit-St. John’s, 34; 12. Ingalls, 20; 20. Meade, 11; 29T. South Gray, 8.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m - 8. Alex Langley, Rolla, 11.80.

400m - 4. Torren Haynes, Meade, 52.40; 9. Brock Keith, Meade, 53.73.

800m - 6. Hector Wilkison, Dighton, 2:06.80; 16. logan Keith, Meade, 2:14.54.

1600m - 15. Trent Roberts, Meade, 5:03.47.

3200m - 10. Trent Roberts, Meade, 10:34.13.

110mH - 1. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 14.91; 8. Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 16.48.

300mH - 5. Blaine Whipple, Dighton, 41.90; 6. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 42.04; 7. Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 42.17.

4x100mR - 9. South Gray, 46.07.

4x400mR - 6. Meade, 8:22.01.

4x800mR - 1. Mede, 8:22.01; 9. Satanta, 8:53.12.

High Jump - 1. Vance Shewey, Meade, 6-10.

Pole Vault - 1. Max Neeley, Dighton, 13-6; 2. Brady Deges, South Gray, 13-0.

Long Jump - 8. Vance Shewey, Meade, 20-2.75; 15. Adan Granillo, Moscow, 18-10.5.

Triple Jump - 4. Adan Granillo, Moscow, 42-1.25; 9. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 40-9.75.

Shot Put - 10. Matthew Garcia, Rolla, 43-7.75.

Discus - 16. Carter Riley, South Gray, 109-11.

Javelin - 11. Aaron Skidmore, South Gray, 142-8; 16. Eli Wilkinson, Dighton, 133-5.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200m - 2. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 26.05.

400m - 3. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 58.69.

800m - 15. Kyra Shewey, Meade, 2:41.58.

1600m - 15. Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 6:19.44.

3200m - 13. Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 13:30.03.

100mH - 3. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 15.79; 5. Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 16.15.

300mH - 2. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 47.00; 6. Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 47.89.

4x100mR - 5. Meade, 52.70.

4x400mR - 12. Meade, 4:26.64.

4x800mR - 10. Meade, 10:49.79.

High Jump - 8. Vi Helm, South Gray, 4-10J; 14. Abby Gillen, Ingalls, 4-6J.

Pole Vault - 9T. Carly Croft, South Gray, 8-0.

Long Jump - 9. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 15-6.5; 10T. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 15-3.75.

Triple Jump - 3. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 34-5.25.

Shot Put - 6. Debbie Peters, South Gray, 35-1.75; 9. Tomi Gall, Dighton, 33-11.25J.

Discus - 10. Debbie Peters, South Gray, 99-9J.

Javelin - 5. Jaden Nagle, South Gray, 120-4.