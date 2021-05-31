Medals hard to come by for GCHS track at 6A state

GCHS Athletics

Nuzum’s third in discus tops Buffs’ effort

Medals were hard to come by on Thursday for the Garden City Buffaloes girls and boys track teams at the Class 6A State Track Championship.

Weather again became a big story on Thursday as thunderstorms, with lightning, moved through the Wichita area in the morning to suspend the meet for Class 6A and 5A schools, but then moved out and the one-day state was able to finish by middle of the evening.

Highlighting the Buffs’ efforts were a third-place finish by senior Trey Nuzum in the boys’ discus with his second best toss of the season at 167-01. His season best had been 167-06 at the WAC Championship.

On the girls side, senior Keyhana Turner brought home a pair of top eight medals by placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 113-10. That meet best came on her sixth and final throw. She added a seventh-place in the javelin with a throw of 120-01 to eke out that place by a mere one inch.

Another senior, McKenna Jagels, earned an eighth place medal by clearing 9-06 in the pole vault, but just missing out at 10-00, which was her season best a week earlier at the 6A regional in Garden City. Junior Kristin Roth won her seventh-place medal in the triple jump with a leap of 34-02.50.

Freshman middle distance runner Allie Strandmark, making her first appearance at the state meet, but also her last, earned medals in both of her specialties – taking seventh in the 1,600-meters with a personal best time of 5:13.70 and finishing eighth in the 800-meters with another season best time of 2:24.85.

Junior Terrell Elliott placed seventh in the shot put with a heave of 48-11.25, well below his season best of 53-04.50.

In all, the Buffs had girls competing in 12 events while the boys were in eight events. The bulk of the state qualifiers were underclassmen.

Head Coach Brian Hill was happy for his seniors who came home with medals from their top eight finishes.

“I’m really proud of the kids who medaled,” Hill said. “I am especially happy for our seniors, the three of them who medaled. They stuck it out and worked hard this season.”

GIRLS

Team Scores (Top 5 plus GCHS)

1. Olathe North, 87.33; 2. Olathe West, 73; 3. Shawnee Mission Northwest and Gardner-Edgerton, 56; 5. Shawnee Mission East, 46. 19. Garden City, 13.

Garden City Results (Top 8 finishers medal)

100m—15. Hannah Phipps, 12.50 (Did not qualify).

800m—8. Allie Strandmark, 2:24.85.

1600m—7. Allie Strandmark, 5:13.70.

100m hurdles—16. Kristin Roth, 19.12 (Did not qualify).

300m hurdles—16. Kiana Calahan, 53.35 (Did not qualify).

4x100m relay—13. Kendra Peterson, Brianna Estrada, McKenna Jagels, Hannah Phipps, 52.42.

4x400m relay—15. Sara Chapa Solano, McKenna Jagels, Melissa Fierro, Allie Strandmark, 4:29.52.

Pole vault—8. McKenna Jagels, 9-06.

Long jump—16. Kristin Roth, 15-01.50.

Triple jump—7. Kristin Roth, 34-02.50.

Discus—4. Keyhana Turner, 113-10.

Javelin—7. Keyhana Turner, 120-01.

BOYS

Team Scores (Top 5 plus GCHS)

1. Manhattan, 66.50; 2. Blue Valley, 54; 3. Gardner-Edgerton, 43; 4. Topeka-Washburn Rural, 40.50; 5. Olathe South, 38.50; 25. Garden City, 8.

Garden City Results

1600m—14. Devin Chappel, 4:42.07. Season best

3200m—11. Devin Chappel, 9:59.43. Season best

110m hurdles—10. Brandon Springston, 15.96 (Did not qualify for finals)

High jump—14. Keelyn Beasley, 5-10.

Triple jump—11. Tertullian Nyamakope, 40-05.50.

Shot put—7. Terrell Elliott, 48-11.25; 11. Trey Nuzum, 46-04.

Discus—3. Trey Nuzum, 167-01.

Javelin—12. Zane Burns, 138-09.