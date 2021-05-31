Mason, Faurot claim state track championships

Zephyn Mason of Holcomb and Loren Faurot of Scott City are the lone southwest Kansas champions at the Class 4-3A state track and field meet Friday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Class 3A

Mason proved to be the fastest person in Class 3A by clocking a 10.69 in the 100-meter run for the title. He also grabbed a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 22-6.5 and was part of the Longhorns’ 4x100-meter relay team that finished second with a time of 43.81. Mason runs the anchor leg of the team with Damon Mesa, Dominique Orosco and Edgar Ramirez.

Faurot claimed his gold medal in the pole vault, by clearing the bar at 14-0 to help lead the Beavers to a fifth place finish as a team.

Other top five area finishers include Isaac Tarango of Scott City who grabbed third place in both the 100-meter with a time of 10.85 and also in the 200-meter with a 22.25. Southwestern Heights Bryant Olvera took ran a 51.68 in the 400-meter run for third place; and Lawson Weilert-Beymer of Lakin ran a 4:29.95 to take third place in the event.

Lakin’s Brady Hendrix took fifth in the 200-meter with a 22.82 and Holcomb’s Edgar Ramirez ran a 52.15 in the 400-meter run for fifth place. Scott City’s 4x400-meter relay team of Jace Thomas, Efren Tarango, Sawyer Stevens and Isaac Tarango ran a 3:32.87 for fifth place.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Southeast of Saline, 84; 2. Girard, 55; 3. Perry-Lecompton, 50; 5. Scott City, 31; 6. Holcomb, 28; 13. Lakin, 18; 28T. Southwestern Heights; 37T. Cimarron; 45T. Hugoton, 1.

In the girls’ 3A competition, Scott City’s Paige Vulgamore was the top area finisher, placing second in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11-0J.

Other top five area finishers include Kennedy Holstein of Scott City in the 800-meter with a 2:25.22; and Cimarron’s Kennedy Jarnagin clearing 9-6 in the pole vault for fifth place.

Scott City’s 4x800-meter relay team ran a combined 10:11.48. The team is made up of Holstein, Allison Patton, Ella Rumford and Clare Hawkins.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Smoky Valley, 85; 2. Eureka, 43; 3. Colby, 33; 9. Scott City, 21; 37T. Cimarron, 5; 41T. Southwestern Heights, 4; 52T. Hugoton, 1.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m - 1. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 10.69; 3. Isaac Tarango, Scott City, 10.85.

200m - 3. Isaac Tarango, Scott City, 22.25; 5. Brady Hendrix, Lakin, 22.82; 6. Seth Ridenour, Cimarron, 22.96.

400m - 3. Bryant Olvera, Southwestern Heights, 51.68; 5. Edgar Ramirez, Holcomb, 52.15; 7. Ty davidson, Lakin, 52.35.

800m - 6. Roberto Apodaca, Scott City, 2:04.17; 12. Lawson Weilert-Beymer, Lakin, 2:06.89.

1600m - 3. Lawson Weilert-Beymer, Lakin, 4:29.95; 9. Braxton Sizemore, Holcomb, 4:46.24.

3200m - 9. Brendan Bailey, Scott City, 10:13.50; 15. Zaccerie Penka, Holcomb, 10:56.80; 16. Damion Santisteven, Cimarron, 11:11.23.

110mH - 8. Ashton Burrows, Hugoton, 16.43.

300mH - 10. tyler Tarpley, Lakin, 43.16.

4x100mR - 2. Holcomb, 43.81; 6. Lakin, 44.34.

4x400mR - 5. Scott City, 3:32.87; 6. Lakin, 3:34.77; 14. Holcomb, 3:39.98.

4x800mR - 7. Scott City, 8:30.76.

High Jump - Zephin Johnson, Scott City, 6-0J.

Pole Vault - Loren Faurot, Scott City, 14-0; 12. Carson Faurot, Scott City, 12-0; 14. Collin McDaniel, scott City, 12-0J.

Long Jump - 3. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 22-6.5.

Javelin - 6. Hever Mercado, Southwestern Heights, 159-4.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200m - 8. Mikyn Hamlin, Hugoton, 27.22.

400m - 14. Jayna Wilson, Cimarron, 1:03.76.

800m - Kennedy Holstein, Scott City, 2:25.22.

1600m - 6. Ozia Trujillo, Southwestern Heights, 5:29.79.

300mH - 14. Priscilla Perigrino, Scott City, 49.77.

4x400mR - 6. Scott City, 4:14.24; 9. Lakin, 4:19.06.

4x800mR - 5. Scott City, 10:11.48; 8. Southwestern Heights, 10:34.16.

High Jump - 11T. Anne Sophie Van Der Knaap, Lakin, 4-8; 14. Ella Rumford, Scott City, 4-8J.

Pole Vault - 2. Paige Vulgamore, Scott City, 11-0J; 5. Kennedy Jarnagin, Cimarron, 9-6; 7. Alivia Noll, Scott City, 9-6J.

Long Jump - 14. Aleah Cervantes, Cimarron, 13-11.5.

Triple Jump - 10. Summya Adigun, Hugoton, 3-6.75.

Shot Put - 8. Caitlyn Sonday, Cimarron, 34-4.75; 9. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 34-3.5.

Discus - 14. Madison Westergar, Scott City, 101-2; 15. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 95-4.

Javelin - 15. Tara Rose, Scott City, 93-1.

Class 4A

Ulysses was the lone 4A southwest Kansas high school with athletes in the Class 4-3A state track and field meet on Friday in Wichita.

The top finisher for both the boys and girls teams were the 4x100-meter relay teams. Both squads finished seventh in their respective events. The girls team ran a 51.42 and is made up of Naomi Vagher, Cami Kenny, Madison Karten and Sophia Ewy. The Tiger boys team is Brennan Vagher, Oscar Evan Cortez, Wyatt Harland and Aaron Galindo.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Andale, 137.5; 2. Paola, 70; 3. Eudora, 61.5; 25T. Ulysses, 4.

ULYSSES GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m - 8. Halle Nagel, 12.77.

200m - 8. Naomi Vagher, 26.66.

400m - 13. Zoey Stein, 1:04.45.

1600m - 11. Yessenia Ornelas, 6:02.17.

3200m - 13. Yessenia Ornelas, 13:24.05.

4x100mR - 7. Ulysses, 51.42.

4x400mR - 10. Ulysses, 4:24.03.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Louisburg, 77.5; 2. Andale, 73; 3. Buhler, 53; 27T. Ulysses, 3.

ULYSSES BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

300mH - 14. Joel Garcia, 44.18; 16. benjamín Scott, 46.29.

4x100mR - Ulysses, 44.12.

4x800mR - Ulysses, 9:02.20.

Shot Put - 12. Levi Guinn, 43-6.75.

Discus - 8. Levi Guinn, 133-0.