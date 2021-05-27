Area high school golfers compete at state competitions

Koehn, Plunkett top area linksters

Area high school golfers converged on golf courses around Kansas Monday and Tuesday to compete in the various classes of the state golf tournaments.

A pair of area golfers finished in the top five of their respective tournaments. Jaxson Koehn of South Gray claimed fourth place in the Class 1A tournament and Syracuse’s Austin Plunkett tied for fifth place in the Class 2A competition.

Class 1A

Golfers participating in the Class 1A state tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course played 18-holes for the tourney.

Koehn shot a nine-over-par 80 to grab fourth place and lead South Gray to a fifth place finish in the team competition.

Other members of the Rebels state team, and their scores include: Brady Deges who shot a 28-over-par 99 to tie for 42nd place; Ander Briscoe who had a 29-over par 100 to tie with teammate Ethan Reed with an identical score for 45th place; Hayden Jellison at 55-over-par at 126 for 74th and Ian Davis who shot a 56-over-par 127 for 75th.

Meade finished in eighth place in the team competition.

Ian Unruh lead the Buffaloes attack with a 20-over-par 91to tie for 22nd place. Trace Hegwood tied for 33rd with a 26-over-par 97; Brayden Norris shot a 33-over-par 104 for 52nd; Jaryn Knott tied for 55th with a 38-over-par 109; Kaya Hartnett grabbed 71st place with a 50-over 121; and Harrison Bachman shot a 61-over-par 132 for 80th place.

Other area golfer competition and their placings include: Ingalls’ Mitchell Lehman who tied for 18th with a 19-over-par 90; Cade Mangan of Greeley County shot a 26-over-par 97 to tie for 33rd; and Ingalls’ Weston Millershaski who shot a 35-over-par 106 for 53rd place.

In the team competition, Frankfort won the tournament with a 347; Osborne took second with a 358; and Rawlings County grabbed third with 360. South Gray finished in fifth with 379 and Meade took eighth with a 401.

Centralia’s Trent Mars won the individual title with a seven-over-par 78.

Class 2A

The Class 2A state tournament was held on Monday and Tuesday with 36-holes played at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Syracuse’s Plunkett was the top finisher for the area who finished in a tie for fifth place. He shot a 15-over-par overall with rounds of 79, 76 - 155.

Other area golfers in the tournament and their scores include: Elkhart’s Joseph Doughtery, who tied for 22nd, with a 28-over-par 87, 81 - 168; Lance Addington of Elkhart who tied for 26th with a 30-over-par 87, 83 - 170; and Syracuse’s Ryan Thompson shot a 31-over-par 88, 83 - 171 to tie for 28th.

Playing only on Monday was Elkhart’s Clayson Nave who carded a 31-over-par on the day at 101.

Parker Krob of Plainville won the individual tournament with a 71, 68 - 139. No area teams were in the team competition.

Class 3A

In the 36-hole Class 3A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course, Cimarron finished in sixth place as a team.

The Bluejays ere led by a sixth place tie by teammates Jayden Seabolt and Joshua Weishapl, who both shot a 13-over-par 155. Seabolt carded an 84 and 71 over the two days and Weishapl had a 77 and 78.

Other members of the Cimarron team, and their placings and scores, include: Blake Schilling, 43-over-par 91, 94 - 185 for 46th; Colby Johnson at 49-over-par 93, 98 - 191 for 48th; Caden Wilkens finishing in 51st with a 56-over-par 97, 101 - 198; and Clay Frink with an 85-over-par 122, 105 - 227 for 56th place.

Scott City’s Kale Wheeler was the only other area golfer to play both days of the tournament. Wheeler finished in eighth place, 15-over-par, with a 78, 79 - 157.

Playing only on Monday were Southwestern Heights’ Kaleb Scripsick who had a 22-over-par 93 and Scott City’s Jaden Lewis who carded a 26-over par 97.

Santa Fe Trail won the team championship with a 639; Cheney took second with 653; and Wichita Trinity Academy had 668 for third place. Cimarron placed sixth with a 686.

Wichita Trinity Academy’s Lucas Scheufler shot a 68, 69 - 137, for five-under-par, to win the tournament’s individual title.

Class 4A

The Class 4A state golf tournament was held at Mariah hills Golf Course in Dodge City on Monday and Tuesday, with a lone southwest Kansas golfer participating.

Ulysses’ Tucker Metcalf shot a 22-over-par 85, 79 - 164 to finish tied for 14th place.

Wellington’s Deitrek Gill won the individual title with an even-par 72-70 - 142 for the 36-hole event.