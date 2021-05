Garden City Telegram

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Track: Class 6-5A state meet, Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, Wichita.

Softball: Class 6A state - Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex, 1 p.m., GCHS vs Gardner-Edgerton; Class 3A state - Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan, 7 p.m., Holcomb vs Hoisington-Central Plains.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Track: Class 4-3A state meet, Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, Wichita.

Softball: Class 6A state - Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex, 11 a.m., semifinals, 3 p.m., championship and third place consolation: Class 3A state - Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan, 11 a.m. semifinals, 1 p.m., third place consolation, 1:30 p.m., championship.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Track: Class 2-1A state meet, Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, Wichita.