Buffalo golfers struggle at 6A state

Juhl ties for 17th place

The Garden City High School boys’ golf team had seen its scoring average continue to be lowered all season, capping off the regular schedule with scores of 295 in Liberal and 314 in the 6A regional tournament a week ago at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

So when they headed to south central Kansas and Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield for the 6A state tournament, they had set their sights not only on making the cut to the low 6 of 12 teams for Day 2, but also to perhaps challenge for a top 3 team finish after 36 holes.

Monday’s opening round, though, dashed all those hopes when the Buffs shot a 337 (4 scores count) and missed that elusive sixth team spot by a mere 3 shots. Finishing eighth among the 12 teams, the Buffs’ were just behind the 334’s scored by Olathe East and Topeka-Washburn Rural, with East winning out on that final team slot by having its fifth player shoot a lower score than Washburn Rural’s fifth score.

Three of the Buffs, however, continued to play in Tuesday’s final round in the individual portion of the competition after placing among the next 18 best scores for those whose teams did not qualify.

Leading the Buffs was junior Theo Juhl, who carded a 13-over-par over the two-day tournament ( 77; 80) finishing in a tie for 17th place with Eoin McLaughlin of Blue Valley at 157. GCHS’ Jack Koksal finished 22-over-par with (83;83) over the two days to tie for 34th with Evan Bennett of Blue Valley West. The Buffaloes’ Cayden Cundiff rounded out the GCHS players advancing to Tuesday’s round. He carded a 25-over-par on the two days ( 86; 83) finishing 42nd, improving his score on the second day.

The top area finisher in the tournament was Dodge City’s Cooper Scheck who finished in fifth place with a 152 (75;77).

In the team race, the eastern Kansas teams dominated with Blue Valley winning the team championship with 612, followed by Blue Valley Northwest and Blue Valley West, each with 632.

Juhl was the lone Buffs’ golfer to break 80 on Monday, as Jack Koksal shot an 83 and Cayden Cundiff an 86 which earned them a chance to play in Tuesday’s final round.

Garden City Individual Results

Tuesday final round scores:

T17. Theo Juhl, 77, 80 - 157; T34. Jack Koksal, 83, 83 - 166; 42. Cayden Cundiff, 86, 83 - 169.

Other Garden City scores from Monday only: Aaron Allen, 91; Zach Warren, 93; Mason Vigil, 97.

The Garden City Telegram staff contributed to this story.