Holcomb softball heading to 3A state tourney

A the start of every high school sports season, each team’s goal is to make it to the state tournament.

For Holcomb High School’s softball team, that goal has come true.

The Longhorns will travel to the eastern half of the state to Manhattan to play in the 3A state tournament, with action beginning on Thursday.

Holcomb reached the state tournament by winning a 3A regional on May 17-18 at Scott City.

In that tournament, HHS opened with a 12-9 victory over Goodland, then defeated Colby in a marathon game 16-15 in the semifinals. The game went to 10 innings before the Longhorns grabbed the win.

In the championship game, Holcomb faced host Scott City and won the close contest. 6-5, for the regional championship.

The 3A state tournament will be played at Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan.

The Longhorns, 20-3 overall and the fourth seed in the tourney, will face Hoisington-Central Plains, 19-5 and seeded fifth, at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The victor will face the winner of a Cheney, 22-1 and number one seed, verses St. George-Rock Creek, 15-8 and the number eight seed, in a semifinal matchup.

The other side of the bracket has Haven, 21-2 and the number two seed facing number seven seed LaCygne-Prairie View, 19-4. The winner of that contest will go against the winer of the Silver Lake, 20-3 and number three seed, verses Frontenac, 19-4 and the number six seed, matchup.

Both semifinal matchups will be played at 11 a.m. on Friday. The consolation third place match will be played at 1 p.m. on Friday with the championship game beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.