Scott City claims boys 3A regional track title

Holcomb boys finish second; Scott City girls second

Scott City’s Isaac Tarango, Bryndan Bailey, Loren Faurot and a pair of relay teams helps pace the Beavers to a Class 3A regional track and field team crown Friday at Holcomb.

Tarango claimed the 200-meter dash title with a time of 21.72 and also grabbed a second place finish in the 100-meter with a 10.80. Bailey took the 3200-meter distance race with a time of 10:52.77.

Scott City took the top two spots in the boys pole vault as Loren Faurot won the event at 15-0, while Carson Faurot took second with a leap of 13-0.

The 4x100-meter really team of Dafney Andre, Tarango, Zevin Johnson and Lance Miller claimed the championship with a time of 43.07, edging out Holcomb’s team of Damon Mesa, Dominique Orosco, Edgar Ramirez and Zephyn Mason who ran a 43.38.

The Beavers’ 4x800-meter relay team took gold with a time of 8:35.75. The team is made up of Roberto Apodaca, Sawyer Stevens, Jace Thomas and Efren Tarango.

Holcomb’s Mason led the way for the boys team to finish in second place as a team with a pair of individual championships. He sped through the 100-meter dash for the win as 10.77 and claimed the longj jump title with a leap of 23-8.5.

The Longhorns 4x400-meter really team took gold with a time of 3:33.01. The team is made up of Ramirez, Orosco, Tyler Long and Braxton Sizemore.

Other area individual regional champions include:

Lakin’s Lawson Weilert Beymer who claimed two titles. He won the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:06.75 and also took the title in the 1600-meter run at 4:52.49.

Bryant Olvera of Southwestern Heights won the 400-meter with a time of 51.63.

Southwestern Heights’ Hever Mercado tossed the javelin 158-7 to claim the championship.

On the girls side, Paige Vulgamore won the girls pole vault at 10-0 to help lead Scott City to a second place finish as a team in the Class 3A regional track meet at Holcomb. The Beavers had second place finishes by Priscilla Peregrino in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.34 and Alivia Noll in the pole vault at 10-0 to help the cause. Scott City’s 4x400-meter relay team of Allison Patton, Vulgamore, Judy Wiebe and Kennedy Holstein also took second with a time of 4:13.68.

The only other gold medalist from the area girls teams was Holcomb’s Nicole Ruda. Ruda grabbed the shot put title with a toss of 35-11.5. She also took second place in the discus with a throw of 107-7.25.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Scott City, 96 points; 2. Holcomb, 70.3; 3. Cheney, 63.5; 4. Lakin, 58.3; 10. Cimarron, 23; 11. Southwestern Heights, 20; 14. Hugoton, 10.5.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

100m - 1. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 10.77; 2. Isaac Tarango, Scott City, 10.80; 3. Seth Ridenour, Cimarron, 11.18; 4. Damon Mesa, Holcomb, 11.35.

200m - 1. Isaac Tarango, Scott City, 21.72; 2. Brady Handrix, Lakin, 22.13; 3. Seth Ridenour, Cimarron, 22.49; 4. Servado Gonzalez, Lakin, 22.57.

400m - 1. Bryant Olvera, Southwestern Heights, 51.63; 2. Edgar Ramirez, Holcomb, 52.51; 3. Ty Davidson, Lakin, 52.83.

800m - 1. Lawson Weilert-Beymer, Lakin, 2:06.75; 3. Roberto Apodaca, Scott City, 2:07.07.

1600m - 1. Lawson Weilert-Beymer, Lakin, 4:52.49; 2. Braxton Sizemore, Holcomb, 4:54.5.

3200m - 1. Bryndan Bailey, Scott City, 10:52.77; 2. Damion Santisteven, Cimarron, 10:58.89; 3. Zaccerie Penka, Holcomb, 11:01.15.

110mH - 2. Ashton Burrows, Hugoton, 15.92.

300mH - 3. Tyler Tarpley, Lakin, 42.01.

4x100mR - 1. Scott City, 43.07; 2. Holcomb, 43.38; 3. Lakin, 43.56.

4x400mR - 1. Holcomb, 3:33.01; 2. Scott City, 3:33.67; 3. Lakin, 3:33.95.

4x800mR - 1. Scot City, 8:35.75.

High Jump - 3T. Zevin Johnson, Scott City, 6-0.

Pole Vault - 1. Loren Faurot, Scott City, 15-0; 2. Carson Faurot, Scott City, 13-0; 4. Collin McDaniel, Scott City, 12-0.

Long Jump - 1. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 23-8.5.

Javelin - 1. Hever Mercado, Southwestern Heights, 158-7.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Colby, 78.83 points; 2. Scott City, 68.5; 3. Chaparral, 50.5; 9. Cimarron, 31.6; 12. Holcomb, 19; 13T. Lakin, 17; 13T. Hugoton, 17; 15. Southwestern Heights 9.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

100m - 4. Mikyn Hamlin, Hugoton, 12.89.

200m - 4. Mikyn Hamlin, Hugoton, 26.73.

400m - 4. Jayna Wilson, Cimarron, 1:03.57.

800m - 3. Kennedy Holstein, Scott City, 2:29.35.

1600m - 4. Ozia Trujillo, Southwestern Heights, 5:50.93.

100mH - 3. Courtney Clinesmith, Cimarron, 16.54; 4. Priscilla Peregrino, Scott City, 16.82.

300mH - 2. Priscilla Peregrino, Scott City, 48.34.

4x400mR - 2. Scott City, 4:13.68; 4. Lakin, 4:21.23.

4x800mR - 3. Scott City, 10:25.27; 4. Southwestern Heights, 10:26.68.

High Jump - 2. Anne Sophie Van Der Knaap, Lakin, 5-2; 4. Ella Rumford, Scott City, 4-10.

Pole Vault - 1. Paige Vulgamore, Scott City, 10-0; 2. Alivia Noll, Scott City, 10-0J; 3. Kennedy Jarnagin, Cimarron, 9-6.

Long Jump - 3. Aleah Cervantes, Cimarron, 16-3.

Triple Jump - 3. Summya Adigun, Hugoton, 34-2.

Shot Put - 1. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 35-11.5; 2. Caitlyn Sonday, Cimarron, 35-11.

Discus - 2. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 107-7.25; 3. Madison Westergard, Scott City, 105-8.5.

Javelin - 4. Tara Rose, Scott City, 102-9.5.

The Class 4-3A state track and field championships will be held on Friday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.