Peterson claims three golds at 2A regional track

Whalen, Chavez lead Wichita County boys

Chesney Peterson of Stanton County continued her dominance of western Kansas distances races for Class 2A on Friday by winning three individual titles at a regional track meet at Hill City.

Peterson grabbed the 800-meter run championship with a time of 2:15.91, the 1600-meter with a 5:11.31 and finally the 3200-meter run in 11:49.83 to help lead the Trojans to a third place finish as a team.

The only other area champion in an individual event was Katelynne Riley of Syracuse who sped past the competition to win the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.48.

On the boys’ side, Wichita County’s Sheldon Whalen and Manuel Chavez each won two events to help the Indians to a regional third place team finish Friday.

Whalen continued to be the king of hurdles, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter events. In the 110, he clocked a 15.11 and in the 300 Whalen ran a 39.85 for the victory.

While Whalen was winning in the running events, Chavez won two field events. In the shot put, he gave a toss of 47-7.5 for the win and then tossed the javelin 173-1 to take the gold.

The Indians' Tristen Porter claimed his own championship, winning the pole vault with a vault of 13-9.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Plainville, 88 points; 2. Ellis, 62.5; 3. Stanton County, 62; 8. Syracuse, 44; 12. Elkhart, 12.5; 13. Wichita County, 9; 14. Sublette, 8.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

100m - 1. Katelynne Riley, Syracuse, 13.48.

200m - 2. YaYa Moreno, Syracuse, 28.20.

400m - 2. Ashlyn Finlay, Syracuse, 1:02.13; 3. Ciera Hernandez, Wichita County, 1:02.35.

800m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 2:15.91.

1600m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 5:11.31.

3200m - 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 11:49.83.

300mH - 2. Clarusa Webber, Sublette, 48.88; 4. Nakaela O’Hair, Elkhart, 51.98.

4x100mR - 2. Syracuse, 52.57.

4x400mR - 2. Stanton County, 4:18.68.

Long Jump - 3. Katelynne Riley, Syracuse, 15-4; 4. Addyson Scott, Stanton County, 15-0.

Javelin - 2. Jordyn Tucker, Stanton County, 117-2.

Pole Vault - 2. Nakaela O’Hair, Elkhart, 9-0; Suzanne Farnham, Stanton County, 8-6.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Trego County, 87 points; 2. Hoxie, 82; 3. Wichita County, 78; 5. Stanton County, 57; 12. Syracuse, 10; 15. Sublette, 2.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

400m - 2. Myles Conard, Wichita County, 52.37; 3. Samuel Canny, Stanton County, 52.78.

800m - 2. Spencer Schmidt, Stanton County, 2:02.93.

3200m - 2. Kamryn Golub, Stanton County, 10:17.48.

110mH - 1. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County, 15.11.

300mH - 1. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County, 39.85.

4x400mR - 4. Wichita County, 3:34.52.

4x800mR - 2. Stanton County, 8:40.77.

Shot Put - 1. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 47-7.5; 2. Roger Martinez, Stanton County, 46-8.

Discus - 4. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 139-11.

Long Jump - Samuel Canny, Stanton County, 20-9; 4. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County, 19-8.

Javelin - 1. Manuel Chavez, Wichita County, 173-1.

Triple Jump - 2. Tristen Porter, Wichita County, 39-2.5.

Pole Vault - 1. Tristen Porter, Wichita County, 13-9; 3. Kolbey Brummett, Syracuse, 12-6; 4. Zachary Farnham, Stanton County, 12-0.

The Class 2-1A state track and field championships will be on Saturday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.