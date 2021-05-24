Ingalls girls team finishes second at 1A track regionals

Brad Nading
Garden City Telegram

Ingalls High School’s Regan Ast won two individual event championships Thursday to lead the girls’ track team to a second place overall finish during a Class 1A regional track and field meet at Greensburg.

Ast won both the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.65, and the triple jump with a leap of 35-6.5.

She was not the only double winner from the area at the meet,  Satanta’s Sicely Jackson  claimed the gold in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.18 and the long jump with a leap of 17-0.5.

South Gray collected two individual titles on the day in field events, as Debbie Peters won the discus with a toss of 109-11 and Jaden Nagle in the javelin with a throw of 116-0.

On the boys side, Meade finished second in the team standings with four events with gold medals.

Torren Haynes ran a 52.14 in the 400-meter dash for the title, while Logan Keith claimed the 800-meter run for the Buffaloes with a time of 2:06.24.  MHS’ Vance Shewey leaped to victory in the high jump at 6-4.  The Meade 4x800-meter relay team won the event with a time of 8:44.99.

Other event champions on the day include South Gray’s Ethan Salmans in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.58 and Dighton’s Max Neeley in the pole vault with a vault of 14-3 for the gold.  Moscow’s Adan Granillo won the triple jump with a leap of 42-11.5.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kiowa County, 94 points; 2.  Ingalls, 54; 3.  Hodgeman County, 47; 5. South Gray, 45; 6.  Meade, 36; 7. Satanta, 34; 14T. Dighton,14.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

200m - 4.  Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 27.50.

400m - 2.  Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 58.44.

800m - 1.  Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 2:36.18; 4.  Kyra Shewey, Meade, 2:42.26.

1600m - 4.  Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 559.82.

3200m - 2. Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 13:23.03.

100mH- 1. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 15.65; 3. Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 16.02.

300mH - 2.  Regan Ast, Ingalls, 47.62; 3.  Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 47.75.

4x100mR - 3. Meade, 52.24.

4x400mR - 4.  Meade, 4:28.73.

4x800mR - 2.  Meade, 11:06.89.

Shot Put - 2.  Debbie Peters, South Gray, 35-7; 3.  Tomi Gall, Dighton, 35-0.25.

Discus - 1.  Debbie Peters, South Gray, 109-11.

High Jump - 2. Abby Gillen, Ingalls, 5-0; Vi Helm, South Gray, 5-0J.

Long Jump - 1.  Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 17-0; 3.  Regan Ast, Ingalls, 16-3.5.

Javelin - 1.  Jaden Nagle, South Gray, 116-00.

Triple Jump - 1.  Regan Ast, Ingalls, 35-6.5.

Pole Vault - 2.  Carly Croft, South Gray, 8-9J.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1.  La Crosse, 96 points; 2.  Meade, 87; 3. South Gray, 59; 7.  Dighton, 24; 13T. Rolla, 14; 13T.  Moscow, 14; 18.  Satanta, 5; 19.  Ingalls, 3; 20. Greeley County, 2.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

400m - 1.  Toren Haynes, Meade, 52.14; 3. Brock Keith, Meade, 52.59.

800m -  1.  Logan Keith, Meade, 2:06.24; 4.  Hector Wilkison, Dighton, 2:09.84.

1600m - 3.  Trent Roberts, Meade, 4:50.47.

3200m - 3.  Trent Roberts, Meade, 10:48.79.

110mH - 1.  Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 14.58; 4.  Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 15.74.

300mH - 2.  Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 41.74; 3.  Blaine Whipple, Dighton, 41.85; 4.  Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 42.49.

4x100mR - 2. South Gray, 45.20.

4x400mR - 2. South Gray, 3:36.10; Meade, 3:36.44.

4x800mR - 1.  Meade, 8:44.99; 4.  Satanta, 8:55.66.

Shot Put - 2.  Matthew Garcia, Rolla, 44-11.

Discus - 4.  Carter Riley, South Gray, 125-8.

High Jump - 1.  Vance Shewey, Meade, 6-4.

Long Jump - 3.  Vance Shewey, Meade, 21-2.25.

Javelin - 2.  Aaron Skidmore, South Gray, 150-6.5; 4.  Eli Wilkinson, Dighton, 147-2.

Triple Jump - 1. Adan Granillo, Moscow, 42-11.5; 4. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 41-10.5.

Pole Vault - 1.  Max Neeley, Dighton, 14-3; 3.  Brady Deges, South Gray, 13-9J.

The Class 2-1A state track and field championship will be on Saturday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.