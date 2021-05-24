Ingalls girls team finishes second at 1A track regionals

Ingalls High School’s Regan Ast won two individual event championships Thursday to lead the girls’ track team to a second place overall finish during a Class 1A regional track and field meet at Greensburg.

Ast won both the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.65, and the triple jump with a leap of 35-6.5.

She was not the only double winner from the area at the meet, Satanta’s Sicely Jackson claimed the gold in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.18 and the long jump with a leap of 17-0.5.

South Gray collected two individual titles on the day in field events, as Debbie Peters won the discus with a toss of 109-11 and Jaden Nagle in the javelin with a throw of 116-0.

On the boys side, Meade finished second in the team standings with four events with gold medals.

Torren Haynes ran a 52.14 in the 400-meter dash for the title, while Logan Keith claimed the 800-meter run for the Buffaloes with a time of 2:06.24. MHS’ Vance Shewey leaped to victory in the high jump at 6-4. The Meade 4x800-meter relay team won the event with a time of 8:44.99.

Other event champions on the day include South Gray’s Ethan Salmans in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.58 and Dighton’s Max Neeley in the pole vault with a vault of 14-3 for the gold. Moscow’s Adan Granillo won the triple jump with a leap of 42-11.5.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kiowa County, 94 points; 2. Ingalls, 54; 3. Hodgeman County, 47; 5. South Gray, 45; 6. Meade, 36; 7. Satanta, 34; 14T. Dighton,14.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

200m - 4. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 27.50.

400m - 2. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 58.44.

800m - 1. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 2:36.18; 4. Kyra Shewey, Meade, 2:42.26.

1600m - 4. Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 559.82.

3200m - 2. Courtney Bailey, Ingalls, 13:23.03.

100mH- 1. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 15.65; 3. Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 16.02.

300mH - 2. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 47.62; 3. Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 47.75.

4x100mR - 3. Meade, 52.24.

4x400mR - 4. Meade, 4:28.73.

4x800mR - 2. Meade, 11:06.89.

Shot Put - 2. Debbie Peters, South Gray, 35-7; 3. Tomi Gall, Dighton, 35-0.25.

Discus - 1. Debbie Peters, South Gray, 109-11.

High Jump - 2. Abby Gillen, Ingalls, 5-0; Vi Helm, South Gray, 5-0J.

Long Jump - 1. Sicely Jackson, Satanta, 17-0; 3. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 16-3.5.

Javelin - 1. Jaden Nagle, South Gray, 116-00.

Triple Jump - 1. Regan Ast, Ingalls, 35-6.5.

Pole Vault - 2. Carly Croft, South Gray, 8-9J.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. La Crosse, 96 points; 2. Meade, 87; 3. South Gray, 59; 7. Dighton, 24; 13T. Rolla, 14; 13T. Moscow, 14; 18. Satanta, 5; 19. Ingalls, 3; 20. Greeley County, 2.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL (Top 4 qualify for state)

400m - 1. Toren Haynes, Meade, 52.14; 3. Brock Keith, Meade, 52.59.

800m - 1. Logan Keith, Meade, 2:06.24; 4. Hector Wilkison, Dighton, 2:09.84.

1600m - 3. Trent Roberts, Meade, 4:50.47.

3200m - 3. Trent Roberts, Meade, 10:48.79.

110mH - 1. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 14.58; 4. Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 15.74.

300mH - 2. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 41.74; 3. Blaine Whipple, Dighton, 41.85; 4. Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 42.49.

4x100mR - 2. South Gray, 45.20.

4x400mR - 2. South Gray, 3:36.10; Meade, 3:36.44.

4x800mR - 1. Meade, 8:44.99; 4. Satanta, 8:55.66.

Shot Put - 2. Matthew Garcia, Rolla, 44-11.

Discus - 4. Carter Riley, South Gray, 125-8.

High Jump - 1. Vance Shewey, Meade, 6-4.

Long Jump - 3. Vance Shewey, Meade, 21-2.25.

Javelin - 2. Aaron Skidmore, South Gray, 150-6.5; 4. Eli Wilkinson, Dighton, 147-2.

Triple Jump - 1. Adan Granillo, Moscow, 42-11.5; 4. Ethan Salmans, South Gray, 41-10.5.

Pole Vault - 1. Max Neeley, Dighton, 14-3; 3. Brady Deges, South Gray, 13-9J.

The Class 2-1A state track and field championship will be on Saturday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.