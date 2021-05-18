GCCC, YMCA form partnership

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College and the Garden City Family YMCA announce a new partnership to help fill a void for both organizations.

Nolan Soto will be the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for GCCC and serve as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the YMCA. He will specialize in continuing his role at GCCC with the athletes and promoting his services for the members of the YMCA.

“We are very excited about this new collaboration and partnership with the YMCA,” Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC President, said.

“This partnership will enable us to provide our members with someone specialized in improving their overall health and wellness. We look forward to this new partnership and appreciate the college willingness to collaborate to help our community,” Chad Knight, CEO of Garden City Family YMCA, said.

Nolan will begin his new role and duties on June 1 as he wraps up the school year and athletic competition. Nolan is from Goleta, Calif. He played baseball and graduated from Santa Barbara City College before transferring to Bluefield College in Virginia. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. He coached baseball at the high school and college level before shifting his focus to strength and conditioning.

“I have a passion for all things sport and exercise related and I hope to positively impact the YMCA, GCCC, and the community, “ said Nolan.

This partnership also enables GCCC and the YMCA to partner on the sports program, particularly the youth tackle football program for camps and the league, offer a special membership rate for GCCC faculty ($20 month) and students ($10 month), and enabling both groups to use facilities.