Buffaloes capture 6A regional boys golf title

With four scores among the top seven individual finishers, the Garden City Buffaloes boys golf team shot a total of 314 to capture a Class 6A regional tournament on Monday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

With their finish, the Buffs now advance to the state tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield. That tournament will consist of a 12-team field on the first day and then the top six teams after Day 1 will advance to the final 18 holes on Tuesday, May 25.

Sophomore Theo Juhl, who recently won the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, shared fourth place with senior teammate Zach Warren after they each shot 5-over-par 77’s. They were closely followed by sophomore Keith Burr and senior Cayden Cundiff, who had 80s to tie for sixth place. Non-counting scores came from Cooper Frey (117) and Caleb Carr (125).

Placing second in the team competition was Hutchinson with a score of 333 and Dodge City took third at 350. Dodge City’s Cooper Scheck and Davan Smith were the low two scores of the day at 70 and 72 while Hutchinson’s Ty Adkins was third at 73 on the par-72 Buffalo Dunes layout.

The top three teams advance to the state from the seven team field that competed. Wichita West had just two individuals competing. In addition to the three competing teams to qualify, the next five lowest scores not on a team that qualifies also advance.

There were four regionals around Kansas in Class 6A, with the others being hosted by Olathe South (Prairie Highlands GC), Shawnee Mission North (Sunflower Hills GC), and Topeka-Washburn Rural (Topeka Country Club). Teams qualifying for the state include Washburn Rural, Lawrence-Free State and Manhattan at Topeka C.C.; Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission South and Olathe Northwest at Sunflower Hills, and Blue Valley, Blue Valley-Northwest and Blue Valley-West at Prairie Highlands. For more details, go to www.kshsaa.org and click on regional golf on the home page.

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 314; 2. Hutchinson, 333; 3. Dodge City, 350; 4. Haysville-Campus, 387; 5. Liberal, 392; 6. Wichita Northwest, 444; 7. Wichita North, 463.

Garden City Individual Scores

T4. Theo Juhl and Zach Warren, 77; T6. Keith Burr and Cayden Cundiff, 80; Cooper Frey, 117; Caleb Carr, 125.

Medalist: Cooper Scheck, Dodge City, 70.