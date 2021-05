Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Soccer: Regionals - 6A: 6 p.m., semifinal, Wichita North at GCHS.

Baseball: Regionals - 6A at Derby: 2 p.m., semifinal, GCHS vs Wichita East, 6 p.m. finals; 4A at Buhler: 2 p.m., semifinal, Ulysses vs Towanda/Circle, 6 p.m. finals; 2-1A at Medicine Lodge: semifinals at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. finals.

Softball: Regionals - 3A at Scott City: 4 p.m. semifinals, 6 p.m. finals; 2-1A at Spearville: 3 p.m., Elkhart vs Ness City, 6 p.m., Stanton County vs Bucklin/Coldwater.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Softball: Regionals - 6A at GCHS: 2:30 p.m., GCHS vs Wichita South/West, 6 p.m. finals; 2A at Spearville: semifinals, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., finals, 5 p.m.

Baseball: Regionals - 3A at Colby: semifinals, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., finals 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Soccer: Regionals - 6A at Wichita East, finals, 4 p.m.

Track: Regionals - 1A at Greensburg, 3 p.m. (Deerfield, Dighton, Healy, Ingalls, Meade, South Gray, Moscow, Rolla, Satanta, Greeley County).

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Swimming: GCHS girls at 6A State, Capitol Federal Natatorium, Hummer Sports Park, Topeka.

Track: Regionals - 3 p.m., 6A at GCHS; 2A at Hill City (Elkhart, Stanton County, Wichita County, Syracuse, Sublette); 1 p.m., 3A at Holcomb (Cimarron, Holcomb, Hugoton, Lakin, Scott City, Southwestern Heights); 3:30 p.m., 4A at Buhler (Ulysses).

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Football: 7 p.m., GCCC at Butler.