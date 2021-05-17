Buffaloes drop doubleheader at Hays

GCHS Athletics

Regular season concludes at 11-8

HAYS - Finishing out the regular season on the road, against one of the top Class 5A teams in Kansas, was not going to be any easy task for the Garden City Buffaloes baseball team.

And that proved to be the case on Thursday when the Buffs lost a doubleheader that was not part of the Western Athletic Conference standings so both teams could fulfill most of its regular-season schedule.

The Buffs lost another nail-biter in the opener, falling 2-1, limiting Hays to just six hits, but managing only one hit themselves. Micah Perez was the losing pitcher despite throwing well early and Caleb Metzen went five innings with a strong outing, too.

In the nightcap, the Buffs were trailing just 6-5 after three innings, but in the fourth, the Indians exploded for 7 runs to put the game away and the Buffs could never mount a rally. Peyton Walters suffered the loss on the mound.

Of the nine Garden City hits, four went for doubles. Those came off the bats of Koby Acker, Ricardo Almanza, Jesse Baltazar and Camden Munoz. Caleb Wiese scored two of the runs for the Buffs.

Garden City will be playing in the Class 6A regional hosted by Derby. The Buffaloes will play at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita East in a semifinal matchup. The championship game is scheduled for later in the day at 6 p.m. with the winner from the GCHS game facing the winner of the Derby verses Haysville-Campus matchup.

Game 1

Garden City 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2

Hays 001 010 x -- 2 6 0

GC—Perez (L), Metzen (5) and Acker; HHS—Dreiling (W) and Cox. 2B—HHS (Krannawitter). LOB—Garden City 6, Hays 6.

Game 2

Garden City 212 002 0 -- 7 9 4

Hays 141 700 x -- 13 6 2

GC—Walters, Salinas (L, 4) and Acker; HHS—Wellbrock (W), Spray (7) and Cox. 2B-GC (Acker, Almanza, Baltazar, Munoz). LOB-Garden City 8, Hays 6.