Buffalo baseball take two from TMP on the road

HAYS - In the first two doubleheaders of the 2021 baseball season, the Garden City Buffaloes had swept their opponents.

Since then, every twin bill had been a split.

On Tuesday, the Buffs got back on the broom trail by sweeping Thomas More Prep-Marian of Hays on the road by scores of 7-6 and 5-2. That provided the Buffs with an 11-6 season record and they will conclude the regular season on Thursday, May 13, with a road Western Athletic Conference doubleheader at Hays High. These two games will not count in the WAC standings as both teams have completed their league slate. The Buffs will finish third in the league (4-4) behind Dodge City and Hays.

While the latter stages of the opener would get to be the white-knuckle experiences for the Buffs, they never trailed. They went up 1-0 in the second on Kaiden Luna triple followed by a sacrifice line-drive to center off the bat of Caleb Wiese to score Luna from third.

Three more runs were plated in the third and fourth frames by the Buffs, putting them on cruise control at the time, ahead 7-0. With two outs in their third, the Buffs got a single by Caleb Metzen, with Luna knocking him in with an RBI double and then moving to third on the throw in. Caleb Wiese singled to right, scoring Luna. Metzen also scored to make it 4-0.

Another three-run uprising came in the fourth when Koby Acker singled, went to second on a sacrifice and scored on a throwing error. Camden Munoz doubled and then scored on a Metzen RBI single. Metzen eventually scores after a stolen base and another TMP error, making it 7-0.

Things got interesting when the Monarchs erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth and then pulled within one with a single tally in the fifth, making it 7-6. But the Buffs responded with two scoreless innings to hang on for the victory.

Luna threw one runner out at the plate that would have tied the score, Coach Justin Reich said, and then the Buffs finished off the first game by recording a double-play to end the game.

In the nightcap, the Buffs struck first in their opening at-bat, with Ricardo Almanza drawing a walk, moving to third on an error and scoring on Metzen’s RBI single.

The fourth inning saw Kaden Whitehurst walk, move to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on an Acker infield single. On a sacrifice by Iziah Salinas, Whitehurst scores and Acker ends up on second. Almanza walked to load the bases. On a ground by hit by Metzen, the Monarchs erred and two runs scored, making it 5-0 Buffs.

TMP didn’t put up much of an offensive threat until their final at-bat in the seventh. The Monarchs got their first two batters around to score, had two more runners on base when their final out, a strikeout, ended the game.

“We got some very good pitching from (Iziah) Salinas, and Metzen and some good plays from Munoz in the field,” Reich said. “It was a little slow day at the plate and we struggled to make hard contact.”

Metzen went 2-for-4 in each game with an RBI, Wiese had a pair of RBIs and Luna went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored.

Game 1

Garden City 013 300 0 -- 7 11 2

TMP-Marian 000 510 0 -- 6 3 4

GC—Perez, Luna (W, 4), Munoz (4), Wiese (6) and Acker; TMP—Wently (L), Conner (5) and Morgan. 2B—GC (Luna, Munoz). 3B—GC (Luna). LOB—Garden City 9, TMP 7.

Game 2

Garden City 100 400 0 -- 5 4 4

TMP-Marian 000 000 2 -- 2 5 4

GC—Salinas, Metzen (W, 3), Wiese (7) and Acker; TMP—Morgan (L), Rach (3), Herrman (4) and Wently. 2B—GC (Metzen), TMP (Wently). LOB—Garden City 5, TMP 6.