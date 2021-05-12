GCCC names men's basketball coach

GCCC Sports Information Services

Morosco comes to GCCC from Independence

The Garden City Community College administration had no plans of hiring a men's basketball coach 12 months after landing Cole Dewey. But when the first-year head man was snagged away by Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the college had to improvise. And they did so by nabbing one of the best young coaches in the business.

After two seasons at Independence, Bill Morosco was officially announced as the next men's basketball coach at Garden City Community College during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon inside the Hall of Fame Room.

"The school, the community, and the people really impressed me," Morosco said. "During my last two years in the Jayhawk, I have always been impressed with the Garden City campus and the community it draws from. I'm also impressed with Dr. Ruda, Vice President Colin Lamb, and most recently Athletic Director, Jeff Tatum. Garden City is full of high-character, passionate and driven people."

Morosco, 31, has navigated the Jayhawk Conference with precision. In just two years at Independence, he guided the Pirates to a 36-19 record (.655), was 23-16 in conference play and posted a 12-4 mark vs. west opponents. It was all part of a major overhaul at Independence, one that saw Morosco send eight players to the Division-I level, including five all-conference performers, two All-Region selections and one NJCAA All-American.

"Everything I heard about Coach Morosco was positive," Tatum said. "Then, when we interviewed him, it was clear who we wanted leading this program going forward. He's a tireless worker."

Morosco's most impressive feat came during the 2020-21 campaign when the Pirates knocked off No. 2 and eventual National Champion Coffeyville, 70-67.

"Our program will be team-oriented," Morosco added. "We usually have four or five different guys scoring in double figures. We prefer a collection of individuals."

Before arriving at Independence, Morosco spent one season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division-II Barry University in Miami Shores, FL where he was ranked as the second-best assistant in the Southeast according to coachstat.net. Prior to that, Morosco had stops at Presbyterian College and Eastern Florida State (helped lead them to the NJCAA Final Four and a program record 30-5 finish in 2017-18) after spending one year as the Director of Basketball Operations at the Citadel in Charleston, SC. That season, the Bulldogs finished as the second-best offensive team in the nation.

"I believe this program has a chance to be one of the best teams in the conference," Morosco said. "And if you're one of the best teams in the Jayhawk, that means you're one of the best teams in the nation. This conference proved that this year with Coffeyville and Cowley."

The Wellington, FL native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UC Davis in 2014, working for Head Coach, Jim Les. He graduated Cum Laude from the University of Florida in 2012 with a degree in political science.

"He (Morosco) is very much invested in students," Ruda said. "And he's very much invested in building this program and bringing it to prominence."

Morosco becomes the Broncbusters third head coach in four years. He moves to Garden City with his wife, Samantha.