Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS boys at Liberal; GCCC at NJCAA championships, Lubbock, Texas.

Softball: 3 p.m., TMP at GCHS; 4 p.m., Holcomb at Colby.

Baseball: 4 p.m., GCHS at TMP; 4 p.m., Colby at Holcomb.

Soccer: 5:30 p.m., GCHS girls at Liberal.

Track: GCCC at National Outdoor National championships, Levelland, Texas.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Golf: GCCC at NJCAA championships, Lubbock, Texas.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Swimming: 4 p.m., GCHS hosts WAC meet.

Track: GCHS at WAC meet, Liberal; Holcomb hosts GWAC meet.

Golf: GCCC at NJCAA championships, Lubbock, Texas.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Tennis: Class 6A state at Prairie Village.

Golf: GCCC at NJCAA championships, Lubbock, Texas; Holcomb at GWAC meet, Colby.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Tennis: Class 6A state at Prairie Village.

Football: 7 p.m., Coffeyville at GCCC.

Soccer: 11 a.m., Dodge City at GCCC women; 1 p.m., Dodge City at GCCC men.

MONDAY, MAY 17

Golf: GCHS hosts Class 6A regional, Buffalo Dunes; Holcomb at Class 3A regionals, Cimarron.

Softball: Holcomb at Class 3A regionals, Scott City.

Baseball: Holcomb at Class 3A regional, Colby.