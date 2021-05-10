GCHS girls soccer slips past Heights

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City High School girls’ soccer team had been a late addition into the Wichita North Cup bracket and due to earlier scheduling had to bypass the second round of the consolation match on Thursday while staying home to play Thomas More Prep-Marian of Hays.

That move pushed the Buffs into the seventh-place matchup with Wichita Heights on Saturday and the Garden squad brought home a 1-0 victory that didn’t come easily.

The Buffs, who have struggled lately scoring goals, found themselves in another heart-stopping game, with the score at 0-0 with just more than 15 minutes left in the final half.

That’s when Andrea Aguilar scored on an assist from Ivanee Medrano. Medrano was on the left side and crossed a ball in the air that managed to find Andrea’s head, said Coach Jose Vital-Caro.

“We were fortunate to finally get a goal, but it took us a long time to find the net,” Vital-Caro said. “We’re getting shots but we’re not scoring many goals.”

The Buffs finished with 12 shots on goal while the defense limited Heights to just three shots. Ledaly Enriquez recorded one save in her half of playing in the net while Niera Calderon had two saves in her 40 minutes of protecting the net.

The back-to-back wins against TMP and Heights improved the Buffaloes’ season record to 8-7-0. They will close out their regular season schedule on Tuesday with a final Western Athletic Conference game at Liberal. The Buffs are currently 3-4 in the WAC.

The logjam for Garden, Dodge and Liberal impacts the Class 6A regional pairings which will be played the week of May 17. Also on Tuesday, Dodge City faces Junction City in a non-league encounter while the Red Demons and Liberal will meet Thursday. Currently, Dodge City is 4-2 and 7-6, Garden City 3-4 and 8-7 and Liberal is 3-3 and 7-7.

Garden City 0 1 -- 1

Wichita Heights 0 0 -- 0

Second Half

GC—Andrea Aguilar, goal; Ivanee Medrano, assist; 65th minute.