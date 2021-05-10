Buffaloes advance to state tennis tournament

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ tennis team finished second in the overall Class 6A standings at the regional tournament on Saturday, May 8, scoring 10 points while Haysville-Campus easily took the top team spot with 22 points. Dodge City tied for third with 8 points.

Qualifying for the state tournament which will be this Friday and Saturday, May 14-15 at the Prairie Village-Harmon Park Tennis Complex were singles players Logan Morren and Colin Kleysteuber, and the doubles team of Charles Stillian and Abraham Hernandez. The remaining doubles team of John Tran and Josh Negron did not finish among the top six to qualify.

Morren, the No. 1 player for the Buffs all season and the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, placed fourth while Kleysteuber earned the final spot in sixth place. Hernandez and Stillian also placed fourth to earn their trip to the state meet.

Individual match results were not readily available from the regional host site.