Buffalo track teams compete at Derby

Girls finish fifth, boys take sixth

The Garden City High School track teams traveled to Derby on Friday for the Derby Invitational and competed against one of the strongest fields they had seen all season.

The Garden City girls placed fifth with 57 points while the boys tied for sixth with 47 points. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel won the girls division and Newton captured the boys’ side of the meet.

Highlighting the girls’ efforts was senior McKenna Jagels’ winning effort in the pole vault as she cleared 9-06. Keyhana Turner had another solid day in three events – taking second in the discus (116-03) and just missing first by 5 inches to Kieran Burke of Maize South. Turner also captured second in the javelin (112-02) and placed seventh in the shot put (31-06.50).

Freshman Allie Strandmark competed in just the 800-meters and clocked her season/personal best time of 2:25.31, finishing second behind Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Kelsey Bruening, who clocked a 2:22.64. Strandmark’s time was more than four seconds faster than her previous best which she ran on Tuesday at the Garden City Mike Smith Invitational (2:29.66).

The field events provided the best performances of the day for the Buffs’ boys. Junior Terrell Elliott continued his consistent efforts with a shot put victory on a throw of 52-03. Senior Trey Nuzum uncorked by far his best discus throw of the season, launching a mark of 167-06 to finish second by two feet to Isaac Schmitz of Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

GIRLS

Team Scores

1. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 133; 2. Maize South, 104; 3. Valley Center, 78; 4. Derby, 73; 5. Garden City, 57; 6. Newton, 54; 7. Wichita East, 47; 8. Haysville-Campus, 24; 9. Wichita North, 21; 10. Wichita Heights, 17.

Garden City Results

100m—7. Hannah Phipps, 13.56.

800m—2. Allie Strandmark, 2:25.31.

4x100m relay—4. 52.33.

High jump—5T. Julie Calzonetti, 4-10.

Pole vault—1. McKenna Jagels, 9-06.

Long jump—3. Brianna Estrada, 15-06.75; 4T. Julie Calzonetti, 15-06.

Triple jump—4. Julie Calzonetti, 30-10.

Shot put—7. Keyhana Turner, 31-06.50.

Discus—2. Keyhana Turner, 116-03.

Javelin—2. Keyhana Turner, 112-02.

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Newton, 111; 2. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 101; 3. Wichita East, 67; 4. Wichita Heights, 63; 5. Maize South, 58; 6T. Haysville-Campus, Garden City, Valley Center, 47 each; 9. Derby, 31; 10. Wichita South, 30; 11. Wichita North, 10.

Garden City Results

100m—7. Alan Chairez, 11.90.

400m—4. Erick Dominguez, 52.58.

1600m—4. Devin Chappel, 4:46.64.

3200m—7. Kenji Craig, 10:48.86.

110m hurdles—5. Brandon Springston, 16.80.

4x100m relay—6. 46.28.

4x800m relay—5. 9:19.09.

High jump—3. Keelyn Beasley, 6-00.

Long jump—7. Alde Hernandez, 19-04.

Triple Jump—4. Emmanuel Charite Jr., 40-07.

Shot put—1. Terrell Elliott, 52-03.

Discus—2. Trey Nuzum, 167-06.