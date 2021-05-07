GCHS AquaBuffs second at Salina Central meet

GCHS Athletics

Meng takes first in 100-yard breaststroke

In their final tune-up for the Western Athletic Conference championship, which they will host on May 13, the Garden City AquaBuffs girls’ swimming team placed second at the Salina Central Invitational on Thursday, May 6.

The AquaBuffs scored 427 points to finish well ahead of third-place Salina Central’s 369 points, but also well back of 6A powerhouse Derby’s 671 points.

“We had a really good meet,” said Jennifer Meng, GCHS girls swimming coach. “We moved some girls around again, trying to get ready for WAC next week.”

Highlighting the day’s performances were senior Lana Rodriguez’s winning the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:03.26, cutting 17 seconds off her previous personal best, just narrowly edging out Derby’s Izzy McCabe by only .23 of a second.

Sophomore Avery Meng’s winning effort in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.57, eclipsing her previous best mark and getting her time under 1:16.00 for the first time.

“Lana swam exceptionally well and Avery’s time was also exciting for us,” head coach Meng said.

The 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams both placed second, recording times of 2:05.02 and 1:50.61.

Sisters Paige and Ashleigh Chappel went 2-3 in the 100-yard freestyle, recording times of 1:00.61 and 1:00.84. Paige Chappel was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.09.

“I feel like we are in a really good place,” Coach Meng said, “and I am expecting even more time cuts next week.”

The AquaBuffs will host the WAC Championship at the Garden City Family YMCA Pool on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.

Team Scores

1. Derby, 671; 2. Garden City, 427; 3. Salina Central, 369; 4T. Salina South/Dodge City, 364; 6. Junction City, 261.

Garden City Results

200y medley relay—2. Tull, Meng, P. Chappel, A. Chappel, 2:05.02.

200y freestyle—2. P. Chappel, 2:15.09.

200y individual medley—5. Arwine, 2:59.22.

50y freestyle—4. Meng, 27.93; 5. A. Chappel, 28.02.

100y butterfly—5. Garcia, 1:15.88.

100y freestyle—2. P. Chappel, 1:00.61; 3. A. Chappel, 1:00.84.

500y freestyle—1. Rodriguez, 6:03.26; 4. Johnson, 7:01.96.

200y freestyle relay—2. P. Chappel, Tull, A. Chappel, Meng, 1:50.61.

100y backstroke—3. Rodriguez, 1:10.08; 4. Tull, 1:16.42.

100y breaststroke—1. Meng, 1:14.57.

400y freestyle relay—5. Rodriguez, Arwine, Miner, Garcia, 4:30.45.