GCCC men soccer gets first win

GCCC Sports Information Services

BEATRICE, NE - They had been slowly working their way towards this the entire season. And finally, on Wednesday afternoon, Corey Bryant's team broke through.

Garden City Community College stormed out to a 3-0 lead; then held off Southeast for their first victory of the season - a 3-2 decision.

"We've been slowly getting better throughout the course of the season," Bryant said afterwards. "I'm proud of how the guys responded today."

Juan Sebastian-Sanchez got the scoring started for the Broncbusters with his goal in the 13th minute to put the road team up 1-0. They added another score in the final 60 seconds of the half when Mikkel Braz booted one in from 15 yards out. Then, in the 57th minute, Gabriel Vasquez gave Bryant's squad a commanding 3-0 advantage with a rocket that snuck inside the left post.

Garden City outshot Southeast 23-13, and Jafar Chehade corded 10 saves in 45 minutes.

Garden City will be at Great Bend on Wednesday, facing Barton County at 4 p.m.