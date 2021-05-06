Scott City, Holcomb athletes lead area at GCHS track meet

Scott City’s Isaac Tarango wins double gold

While Class 6A schools took the top two positions in the varsity team competitions, athletes from smaller classifications of schools won several championships in individual track titles Tuesday at Garden City High School’s Mike Smith Invitational.

Scott City’s Isaac Tarango led the way for the area athletes, winning two events. Tarango won the boys 100-meter with a time of 1.42, then turned around and grabbed the title in the 200-meter with a time of 23.13.

Also winning for the Beavers on the boys side included Carson Faurot vaulting to 12-0 in the pole vault competition and the 4x800 relay team clocking an 8:38.14 for first. The relay team is made up of Efran Tarango, Sawyer Stevens, Jace Thomas and Roberto Apodaca.

Holcomb had a pair of victories in events as Zephyn Mason flew to a leap of 21-9.5 to claim the long jump and the 4x100 relay team grabbed first place. The team consist of Damon Mesa, Dominique Orosco, Edgar Ramirez and Mason.

On the girls side, Scott City claimed three individual event championships.

Kennedy Holstein sped past the competition for the 800-meter title at 2:24.57 and Paige Vulgamore won the pole vault with a leap of 10-6. The 4x800 relay team of Alli Patton, Holstein, Ella Rumford and Clare Hawkins grabbed the title with a 10:16.69 time.

Other top five area finishers include:

BOYS

100m - 3. Evan Cortez, Ulysses, 11.63; 4. Damon Mesa, Holcomb, 11.68.

400m - 2. Jace Thomas, Scott City, 53.01; 3. Bryan Hernandez, Sublette, 53.28; 4. Edgar Ramirez, Holcomb, 53.32.

800m - 3. Efren Tarango, Scott City, 2:06.71; 5. Braxton Sizemore, Holcomb, 2:08.46.

1600m - 3. Braxton Sizemore, Holcomb, 4:49.54; 4. Roberto Apodaca, Scott City, 4:50.41.

3200m - 3. Brendan Bailey, Scott City, 10:48.35; 4. Zacc Penka, Holcomb, 10:55.13; 5. Daegan Vanpelt, Holcomb, 10:57.84.

110m Hurdles - 2. Ben Scott, Ulysses, 17.00; 3. Joel Garcia, Ulysses, 17.76; 5. Many Reyes, Holcomb, 18.58.

300m Hurdles - 2. Joel Garcia, Ulysses, 43.07; 4. Ben Scott, Ulysses, 45.24; 5. Manny Reyes, Holcomb, 45.28.

4x100 Relay - 4. Ulysses, 46.23.

4x400 Relay - 2. Scott City, 3:36.29; 3. Holcomb, 3:37.57.

4x800 Relay - 5. Ulysses, 9:47.29.

High Jump - 4. Zevin Johnson, Scott City, 5-8; 5. Xavoer Robles, Holcomb, 5-6.

Pole Vault - 2. Andrew Scott, Ulysses, 10-0; 5T. Edgar Ramirez, Holcomb, 9-0; 5T. Greg Martinez, Holcomb, 9-0.

Triple Jump - 3. Manny Reyes, Holcomb, 39-5.5.

Shot Put - 5. Lance Miller, Scott City, 43-0.

Discus - 4. Levi Guinn, Ulysses, 130-6.

VARSITY BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Garden City, 111.5; 2. Dodge City, 92.5; 3. Liberal, 92; 4. Scott City, 79; 5. Holcomb, 64; 6. Colby, 61; 7. Ulysses, 52; 8. Sublette, 6.

GIRLS

100m - 3. Halle Nagel, Ulysses, 13.04; 4. Naomi Vagher, Ulysses, 13.46.

200m - 3. Naomi Vagher, Ulysses, 27.57.

400m - 2. Alli Patton, Scott City, 1:0301; 3. Zoey Stein, Ulysses, 1:04.11.

1600m - 3. Clare Hawkins, Scott City, 5:39.40; 4. Yessenia Ornelas, Ulysses, 5:59.39.

3200m - 3. Clare Hawkins, Scott City, 12:41.64; 5. Yessenia Ornelas, 13:00.44.

100m Hurdles - 2. Priscilla Peregrino, Scott City, 16.61; 5. Cami Kenny, Ulysses, 18.56.

300m Hurdles - 2. Paige Vulgamore, Scott City, 48.79; 3. Priscilla Peregrino, Scott City, 49.86.

4x100 Relay - 3. Ulysses, 52.98; 4. Scott City, 53.19.

4x400 Relay - 2. Scott City, 4:14.45; 4. Ulysses, 4:21.84.

High Jump - 3. Ella Rumford, Scott City, 4-8.

Pole Vault - 2. Avilvia Noll, Scott City, 10-0.

Long Jump - 2. Leslie Lerma, Ulysses, 15-1.5.

Shot Put - 3. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 32-8.

Discus - 2. Madison Westergard, Scott City, 107-0; 4. Nicole Ruda, Holcomb, 101-7.

Javelin - 4. Tara Rose, Scott City, 96-6.

VARSITY GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Dodge City, 139.5; 2. Garden City, 114; 3. Scott City, 111; 4. Colby, 61; 5. Ulysses, 61; 6. Liberal, 28.75; 7. Holcomb, 13.