GCHS girls soccer falls to Circle

GCHS Athletics

It was difficult trying to fill in the schedule for the 2021 girls soccer season after missing the entire 2020 campaign due to COVID-19. But when an opening in the Wichita North Cup became available, GCHS Athletics Director Drew Thon and Buffs’ coach Jose Vital-Caro decided to put them into the bracket.

So on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after falling to Hays High, 2-0, in a Western Athletic Conference battle in bone-chilling wind and cold as well as pouring rain at Buffalo Stadium, Garden City found themselves in Wichita for the first round game against Circle High School.

The result was a 4-0 setback which left the Buffs under .500 for the first time this season at 6-7. They will return to Wichita on Saturday against a yet-to-be determined opponent. Game time has also not been announced.

Circle scored two goals in each half while the Buffs’ limited scoring opportunities of five shots on goal produced nothing that slipped into the net. Circle finished with seven shots on goal.

“It was a bit frustrating to see a lot of the girls tired and not able to keep up on a lot of the plays,” Vital-Caro said. “A lot had to do with having back-to-back games.”

Vital-Caro said he used most of his bench to provide resting time for his starters since the team had played just the day before and then had to take the three-plus hour bus ride to Wichita.

“I think we have the skill and at times we control the game very well, but I also think we could use a bit more conditioning,” Vital-Caro said.

Garden City 0 0 -- 0

Circle 2 2 -- 4

Scoring not available. Shots on goal: Garden City 5, Circle 7.