Garden City boys golf takes third at pair of tourneys

I-135 SHOOTOUT

One day after capturing their third Western Athletic Conference tournament in as many tries, the Garden City High School golf tournament continued its busy week on Tuesday, competing in the 36-hole I-135 Shootout, which was played at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton in the morning and at Hesston Golf Course in the afternoon.

The Buffs, competing against some of the top 2A, 4A and 5A schools in Kansas, finished third in the team standings after shooting scores of 340-310—650. Four scores count of the six competing players for each team. Class 4A power Wellington won the tourney with a 626 total, shooting 321 at Sand Creek and a 305 at Hesston. Garden’s 310 at Hesston was the second low among the nine competing teams.

Theo Juhl, who has been the Buffs’ most consistent scorer this spring, had rounds of 83-76—159 to finish tied for eighth. Jack Koksal had rounds of 81-79—160 and tied for 10th. Cayden Cundiff went from an 88 at Sand Creek to a 76 at Hesston for a 164 total. Mason Vigil shot 84-83—167 was in 17th place; Aaron Allen had 88-81—169 for 20th position while Keith Burr (91-79—170) and Zach Warren (93-80—173) showed the biggest improvement from Sand Creek to Hesston.

“We played decent at Sand Creek considering the conditions,” Buffs’ Head Coach Trent Specht said. “It was windy and played tough. Everyone averaged about 20 more strokes than normal (team average).”

The Buffs rallied in the afternoon round, with its 310 with Juhl and Cundiff leading the way with 76s. Koksal and Burr added 79s for the Buffs’ 310 count.

“We came back and played what I thought we would be at Hesston,” Specht said. “We played smart and started playing closer to our potential.”

Sand Creek Station/Newton

Hesston Golf Course/Hesston

Team Scores

1. Wellington, 321-305—626; 2. Salina-Sacred Heart, 329-317—646; 3. Garden City, 340-310—650; 4. Andover-Central, 338-331—669; 5. Andover High, 350-352—702; 6. Augusta 366-341—707; 7. Hesston, 370-340—710; 8. Buhler, 359-355—714; 9. Circle, 443-442—885.

Garden City Results

(Sand Creek scores listed first)

T8. Theo Juhl, 83-76—159; T10. Jack Koksal, 81-79--160; 13. Cayden Cundiff, 88-76--164; 17. Mason Vigil, 84-83--167; 20. Aaron Allen, 88-81--169; T21. Keith Burr, 91-79--170; 23. Zach Warren, 93-80--173.

Medalist: T1. Blake Saffell and Dietrek Gill, Wellington, 150; Saffell (78-72), Gill (77-73).

WINFIELD 6A PREVIEW TOURNEY

Garden City High Schools’ boys’ golf team completed its three-day road trip through Kansas on Wednesday, playing in the Class 6A State Preview tournament in Winfield.

The tourney site – Quail Ridge Golf Course – will provide the venue for the state tournament on May 24 and 25 and Head Coach Trent Specht said it was beneficial for the team to get a competitive round on the layout prior to state.

The Buffs finished third in the six-team field, shooting a four-man score of 328. Shawnee Mission East captured the team title at 310 and Wichita-Bishop Carroll took second with a 314. Hutchinson finished fourth at 331, Derby fifth and Wichita Heights sixth.

“We had the best weather of the year,” Specht said of the 65-degree temperature and wind less than 5 mph with sunny skies. “The course played tough and the rough was long.”

Theo Juhl once again paced the Buffs’ scoring with a 5-over-par 77 while Cayden Cundiff was right behind with a 78. Those were the only two players to break 80. Jack Koksal had an 84 and Aaron Allen an 89 to figure in the counting four scores. Keith Burr and Zach Warren had non-counting 91 and 92 scores. Individually, Mason Vigil shot an 86 and Aedryc Ortiz had a 101.

“It was a good test of golf,” Specht said of the layout which played to a par-72 and a yardage of about 6750. “We’ve gotten four rounds in this week and I think it’s been good for them to be tested physically and mentally this week. We’re a little beat up, but I think we learned a lot and it will be beneficial to us at the end of the season.”

The Buffs have Thursday and Friday to regroup and then will host an 11-team GC Invitational, which will be a 36-hole format on Saturday with the morning rounds at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course and the afternoon portion at The Golf Club at Southwind.