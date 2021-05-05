GCHS boys win home track meet

GCHS Athletics

GCHS girls finish second as team

Garden City High School’s traveling track and field team finally made it home on Tuesday, May 4, and the best day of the spring weather season greeted the two Buffaloes’ teams.

The boys responded with a team title by using its depth to score 111.5 points to outdistance rival Dodge City’s 92.5. The girls team, meanwhile, switched places, taking second with 114 points while the Lady Demons took home the team crown with 139.5 points.

Three Buffs claimed individual titles in the girls events – freshman Brianna Estrada in the long jump (15-07.75), Julie Calzonetti in the triple jump (31-01) and Keyhana Turner with a personal best 120-05 in the discus.

On the boys side, Erick Dominguez clocked a 52.40 to win the 400-meters, Brandon Springston won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.54, Terrell Elliott the shot put with a heave of 51-10.25 and Trey Nuzum in the discus with a toss of 137-00.

On a bright, sunny day with temperatures in the 60s and just a whisper of wind, the teams were able to make considerable improvements from their earlier season marks which mostly came in bad weather conditions between cold temps and high wind, or both.

“I think we finally got to see some of the kids perform and were rewarded with all the hard work they’ve put in since early March,” Head Coach Brian Hill said. “Maybe all the marks weren’t what we’d hoped to see, but there definitely was progress and they competed hard. That’s all you can ask.”

One of the girls standouts, freshman Allie Strandmark, didn’t win either of her specialty races in the 800- or 1600-meters, but she ran personal best times of 2:29.66 and 5:18.32 placing behind Scott City and Colby runners who are among the top in Class 3A.

Hill was especially pleased with Turner’s discus throw of 120-05, which may be among the best in Class 6A this season and was several feet further than her previous best.

“She’s the epitome of a senior coming out and working hard and then getting better each week,” Hill said. “She’s just such a great example of what happens when you dedicate yourself to getting better.”

Next up for the Buffs will be the Derby Invitational on Friday. Then, the WAC championship will be May 13 in Liberal, the Class 6A regional at home on May 21 and the state championship on May 27 in Wichita.

GIRLS

Team Scores

1. Dodge City, 139.5; 2. Garden City, 114; 3. Scott City, 111; 4. Colby, 87.75; 5. Ulysses, 61; 6. Liberal, 28.75; 7. Holcomb, 13.

GCHS Individual Results

100m—2. Hannah Phipps, 12.96; 5. Brianna Estrada, 13.49.

200m—5. Estrada, 27.68.

400m—6. Melissa Fiero, 1:07.33.

800m—2. Allie Strandmark, 2:29.66.

1600m—2. Strandmark, 5:18.32.

3200m—6. Jocelyn Sosa, 13:17.12.

100m hurdles—4. Abigail Aguilar, 18.30.

300m hurdles—5. Kiana Calahan, 53.16.

4x100m relay—2. (Jagels, Fiero, Estrada, Phipps), 52.04.

4x400m relay—5. (Jagels, Fieero, S. Hageman, Strandmark), 4:23.92.

4x800m relay—4. (S. Hageman, Sosa, K. Hageman, Harms), 11:11.49.

Pole vault—3. Jagels, 9-06.

High jump—2. Julie Calzonetti, 4-08.

Long jump—1. Estrada, 15-07.75; 4. Meloday Flores, 14-03; 5. Calahan, 14-01.

Triple jump—1. Calzonetti, 31-01; 6. Flores, 28-10.

Shot put—6. Keyhana Turner, 30-07.50.

Discus—1. Turner, 120-05.

Javelin—2. Turner, 116-01.

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 111.5; 2. Dodge City, 92.5; 3. Liberal, 92; 4. Scott City, 79; 5. Holcomb, 64; 6. Colby, 61; 7. Ulysses, 52; 8. Sublette, 6.

GCHS Individual Results

100m—2. Alan Chairez, 11.59.

200m—4. Chairez, 23.79.

400m—1. Erick Dominguez, 52.40.

800m—6. Joel Contreras, 2:08.66.

1600m—2. Devin Chappel, 4:42.33; 5. Kenji Craig, 4:51.89.

110m hurdles—1. Brandon Springston, 16.54.

300m hurdles—6. Springston, 45.30.

4x100m relay—2. (Brahmbratt, Korf, Keosengphet, A. Hernandez), 47.41.

4x400m relay—5. (Chappel, Pilosof, B. Burns, E. Dominguez), 3:39.01.

4x800m relay—3. (Chappel, Gurrola, Munoz, Craig), 8:53.60.

Pole vault—4. Christopher Leatherman, 9-00; 5. Carter Ramsey, 9-00.

High jump—2. Keelyn Beasley, 5-10.

Long jump—3. Tertullian Nyamakope, 19-00.50; 4. Michael Varela, 18-11.

Triple jump—4. Nyamakope, 39-05.50; 5. Joel Bellows, 38-10.

Shot put—1. Terrell Elliott, 51-10.25; 6. Trey Nuzum, 42-00.

Discus—1. Nuzum, 137-00.