Wilborn, Williams lead GCCC at Region VI

GCCC Sports Information Services

ARKANSAS CITY - The Garden City Community College men competed in the Region VI Championships at Cowley College over the weekend.

Debonaire Williams was solid once again, placing third in the decathlon with a new personal best score of 5746. Teammate Ivan Cornelius took fifth with a personal record of 5394.

Meantime, Angel Ayala took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:48.65, Fabian Nava jumped 6.93 meters in the long jump, good enough for fifth and a new personal record before posting a season-best high jump mark of 1.75 meters. The men's 4x400 team of Maliek Roberson, Isaiah Armstrong, Jereun Wagner, and Matiyron Easley ran a season-best 3:21.17-finishing sixth while Jalen Jackson was eighth in the high jump, tying his career best of 1.90 meters. He also had a person record in the 100 meters (11.10).

Shaun Jonson made major strides in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in a personal record of 57.48 (eighth place), and the men's 4x100 team (Easley, Ivan Cornelius, Thaj Ferguson, and Wagner) took eighth with a time of 42.74.

Personal Best Performances:

Isaiah Armstrong: 200- 22.43; 400- 48.88

Noah Gentry: Javelin- 28.37 meters

Elisha Handsaker: 800- 2:06.77

Johnny Lozano: 10,000m- 39:30.54; 3000 Steeplechase- 12:03.62

Maliek Roberson: 200- 21.92

Jose Ruiz: 1500- 4:25.04; 5000-17:31.33

Cameron Collins: Decathlon- 4604

The Broncbuster women made strides at the Region VI Championships at Cowley College over the weekend.

Diondra Wilborn highlighted the event with at third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a new personal best and school record time of 14.12 seconds. The women's 4x100 team of Wilborn, Erica Davis, Bethany Schupman, and Tah'threa Brown, took fourth with a personal record of 48.61.

Schupman set a new personal best with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.97), while the women's 4x400 relay team (Wilborn, Davis, Schupman, and Abigail Pinnock), took sixth with a personal record of 4:08.79.

Personal Record Highlights:

Genique Bassett: 100m – 13.47

Tah't Brown: 200m – 25.53; Long Jump- 4.63m

Erica Davis: 100m- 12.58

Abigail Pinnock: 1500m – 5:15.65

Amethyst Thomas: Hammer- 18.34m