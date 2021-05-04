GCHS boys golf claims title at Great Bend

GCHS Athletics

Buffaloes now 3-for-3 in WAC tourneys

GREAT BEND - The Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ golf team made the start to its busiest week of the 2021 spring schedule on Monday by claiming the top spot at the Western Athletic Conference Great Bend Invitational.

The 18-hole tournament, played at Stoneridge Country Club, saw the Buffs shoot a 4-man team score of 326 to beat host Great Bend’s 333. Hays at 361, Dodge City at 382 and Liberal at 430 followed in the WAC standings. Salina South placed fifth at 411.

Junior Theo Juhl continued his strong season by shooting a 76 to take medalist honors while another junior, Jack Koksal, shot a 79 to finish third in the medal chase. Juhl finished two shots clear of Hays High’s Jason Krannawitter’s 78.

Cayden Cundiff and Zach Warren rounded out the counting scores for Coach Trent Specht with an 85 and 86, both of which were in the top 10. Aaron Allen and Keith Burr had non-counting scores of 87 and 94. Individually, the Buffs also had two entries with Mason Vigil shooting an 89 and Aedryc Ortiz a 103.

“We got off to a great start as a team and kind of fizzed coming down the stretch,” Specht said. “But I’m proud of our guys because they keep getting better, but we’ve got to let bad holes go. Sometimes we focus too much on those bad holes, so we continue to make mistakes.”

The Buffs’ torrid week of tournaments continues on Tuesday when they competed in the 36-hole Buhler Invitation which will be played at the Hesston Golf Course and at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton. Following that event, the Buffs head to Winfield for an 18-hole tournament on Wednesday at Quail Ridge Golf Course, the site of the 2021 Class 6A State Tournament to be played on May 24-25.

“We’re on the right path,” Specht said. “We have a good tournament tomorrow (Tuesday) to see where we are.”

Then, to cap off the busy week, the Buffs will host their own Invitational on Saturday, which will be played at both Buffalo Dunes (AM) and The Golf Club at Southwind (PM) in a 36-hole format. The early round at the Dunes will be the WAC counting tournament for the Buffs.

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 326; 2. Great Bend, 333; 3. Hays, 361; 4. Dodge City, 382; 5. Salina South, 411; 6. Liberal, 430.

Garden City Individual Team Scores

Theo Juhl, 76; Jack Koksal, 79; Cayden Cundiff, 85; Zach Warren, 86; Aaron Allen, 87; Keith Burr, 94.

Garden City Individual Entries

Mason Vigil, 88; Aedryc Ortiz, 103.