GCCC’s Jones receives all-region honors

GCCC Sports Information Services

Hutchinson's Matt Mayers may have won player of the year honors in the Jayhawk West, but no player had a bigger impact on his team than Denver Jones.

The Garden City Community College freshman guard, who nearly joined the elusive 50/40/90 club, was named to the All-Region second team.

"Denver was the driving force behind everything that we did this past season," GCCC Head Coach Cole Dewey said. "And he's an even better person."

Jones, who recently committed to Florida International University, had an unbelievable freshman campaign. He averaged 19.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and one steal per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3's and 91 percent from the line. He finished third in the conference in scoring, 11th in 3-point percentage and second in free-throw percentage behind teammate Jaduhkiss Soto.

"Denver wasn't just a scorer," Dewey explained. "He was our best perimeter defender, and he set everyone else up for success."

Even with missing five games because of injury, Jones scored 20 or more points eight times, reached double figures in every game but one, and nailed four or more 3's five times including a season-high five vs. Allen and Seward County.

Jones was also named Freshman of the Year in the Jayhawk West.