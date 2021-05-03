Vu wins Garden City Charity Classic

Sunday proved to be a first for Lilia Vu.

The Fountain Valley, Calif., resident, who became a professional golfer in 2019, claimed the championship title Sunday for the 2021 Garden City Charity Classic. This was also her first professional win.

This was the first career victory for the UCLA alumn on the Symetra Tour.

Vu, 23, collects a check for $26, 250 with the win, bringing her earnings on the Symetra Tour for this year to $41, 808. Her highest finish this season on the tour had been tieing for eighth place at the Copper Rock Championship.

“I am really proud of myself. I'm proud of my caddy and I and how we manage the past couple weeks we've had some good tournaments and I'm really happy that we put it away this time,” said Vu. “When I fell off the LPGA (Tour) I lost almost all my confidence and I almost quit golf, but I am glad I didn’t. Thank you Mom for making me get back on my feet and just keep trying. I wouldn’t have this with without her or my dad or my brother.”

During her amateur years, Vo was part of Team USA victory in the 2018 Curtis Cup and was a 2018 member of the Arnold Palmer Cup and USA World Amateur teams. As a UCLA Bruin, was awarded 2018 PING WGCA Player of the Year, Pac-1 Conference Golfer of the Year and Honda Award finalist, also three-time WGCA First Team All-American and All-Pac 12 performer. She also ranks first on the all-time UCLA career victory list with eight individual titles.

The top three placing in this year’s Garden City Charity Classic are first place: Vu at 8-under; second place: Beth Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif., at 7-under; third place: Kyung Kim, Chandler, Ariz., two-under. The trio all played in the final group of the day on Sunday.

The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 41st competitive season in 2021. With the support of entitlement partner Symetra, the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.

Since Symetra’s inaugural sponsorship year in 2012, the Symetra Tour has grown from 16 tournaments and $1.7 million in prize money to $4.0 million in prize money awarded in 2019 and 2021. With more than 600 alumnae moving on to the LPGA, former Symetra Tour players have won a total of 445 LPGA titles. Follow the Symetra Tour on the web at www.SymetraTour.com, as well as Facebook.com/Road2LPGA, Twitter.com/Road2LPGA and Instagram @road2lpga.

This is the seventh year for the Garden City Charity Classic as the Symetra Tour stop, after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.