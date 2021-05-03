GCHS track takes limited squads to Hutchinson meet

GCHS Athletics

Girls team finishes fifth

The final tune-up for the Garden City Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday, May 4, came just four days prior when the Buffaloes’ girls and boys headed to Hutchinson on Friday, April 30.

As a result of wanting to give his squad enough time to bounce back, Head Coach Brian Hill did not enter a full slate of competitors in either the girls or boys divisions.

The girls finished fifth among 11 teams with 62 points, just four points behind fourth-place Hutchinson’s 66 points. Class 5A Wichita-Bishop Carroll was first with 91 points. On the boys side, the Buffs struggled, scoring just 23.5 points to place eighth while Bishop Carroll scored 98 points to win that division.

“Normally, we’d have a full week to recover for the next meet, but with these just a few days apart, we wanted to give our kids a chance to be fully ready to run and compete at their best physical condition at home,” Hill explained of the limited entries in Hutch. “Some of the kids are suffering the typical mid-season soreness, some injuries, and we have a couple of ineligibles, so we just want everyone as healthy as possible.”

Highlighting the girls competition was senior Keyhana Turner and freshman Allie Strandmark while junior Terrell Elliott was the lone bright spot for the boys.

Turner, who continues to improve in her three field events, captured first place in the discus with a season-best throw of 109-02 and then placed second in the javelin at 113-01. She scored in the shot put with a sixth-place finish at 30-03.50.

“She’s becoming more consistent with her throws and continues to lead us in the throw events,” Hill said of Turner. “She’s working hard to get her technique down in all three events and that is not the easiest thing to accomplish.”

Strandmark, meanwhile, continues to excel in her two specialty running events – the 800 and 1600-meter runs. In the 800, she came from behind to chase down Goddard-Eisenhower senior Jaydn Pavlik in the final 30 meters to win with a time of 2:30.30, just nipping Pavlik at the finish line who was right on her heels at 2:30.66.

“She showed a lot of toughness in running her down to win,” Hill said of Strandmark. “We lightened her load and just ran her in the two races.”

In the 1600 meters, Strandmark took second with a time of 5:33.28, finishing behind Maize junior Zoie Ecord’s 5:25.98. The freshman standout has a season best time in the 1600 of 5:20, which she clocked at the K.T. Woodman meet in Wichita in mid-April.

One of the big surprise performances for the girls came from freshman Brianna Estrada who had a career/season best of 16-06.50 to take second in the long jump. Senior McKenna Jagels cleared 9-06 equaling her season best to take second in the pole vault.

Elliott captured the shot put with a throw of 52-04.50, a half-inch further than his toss the week before at Holcomb. He’s within a few inches of his older brother Demarcus’ state winning throw of 52-06 several years ago.

“He’s pursuing Demarcus’ mark and if he keeps improving, there’s a good chance he’ll get it sometime in the next few weeks,” Hill said of the younger Elliott. Trey Nuzum, who placed fourth in the shot put, fouled on all three of his discus attempts.

Sophomore Brandon Springston finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.29 seconds. While the team’s 4x400-meter relay’s sixth-place finish isn’t the big eye-opener by time (3:37.66), Hill said he felt like they had finally found the right four combination of runners to comprise the team for the final stretch of the season. That group includes sophomores Devin Chappel and Ryan Pilosof, freshman Brody Burns and junior Erik Dominguez.

The Mike Smith Garden City Invitational will be held on Tuesday at Buffalo Stadium. The schedule will begin at 2 p.m. with the pole vault and javelin events. All other field events will begin at 3 o’clock. At 4 p.m., the varsity girls and boys 1600-meter run will take place, followed by the junior varsity 3200-meters for girls and boys.

At approximately 5 p.m., the girls and boys 4x800-meter relay events will run and then finals will be run in the normal order of events as follows: 100-meter hurdles (girls); 110-meter hurdles (boys), girls/boys 100-meter dashes; 1600-meters (girls/boys junior varsity); girls/boys 4x100-meter relay; girls/boys 400-meters; girls/boys 300-meter hurdles; girls/boys 800 meters; girls/boys 200 meters; girls/boys 3200 meters (varsity) and girls/boys 4x400-meter relay.

Competing teams in addition to the Buffaloes include Holcomb, Colby, Ulysses and Scott City from the Great West Activities Conference, Sublette from the Hi-Plains League and Dodge City and Liberal from the Western Athletic Conference.

The Buffs’ May stretch run of meets continues with the WAC Championships at Liberal on May 13; the Class 6A Regional (Garden City will host) on May 21, and the Class 6A state meet at Wichita State University on Thursday, May 27 (1 Day Only this year).

Girls

Team Scores

1. Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 91; 2. Dodge City, 73; 3. Goddard-Eisenhower, 70; 4. Hutchinson, 66; 5. Garden City, 62; 6. Maize, 59; 7T. Wichita East and Wichita Southeast, 43; 9. Wichita Northwest, 25; 10. Wichita West, 16; 11. Liberal, 10.

Garden City Results

100m—6. Hannah Phipps, 13.40.

800m—1. Allie Strandmark, 2:30.30.

1600m—2. Allie Strandmark, 5:33.58.

3200m—6. Jocelyn Sosa, 13:18.26.

300m hurdles—4. Kiana Calahan, 54.50.

4x100m relay—3. (Calahan, Jagels, Estrada, Phipps), 52.10.

4x800m relay—6. (Hageman, Hageman, Sosa, Harms), 11:03.10.

Pole vault—2. McKenna Jagels, 9-06.

Long jump—2. Brianna Estrada, 16-06.50.

Shot put—6. Keyhana Turner, 30-03.50.

Discus—1. Keyhana Turner, 109-02.

Javelin—2. Keyhana Turner, 113-01.

Boys

Team Scores

1. Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 98.; 2. Wichita East, 70; 3T. Hutchinson and Liberal, 69; 5T. Goddard Eisenhower and Maize, 63; 7. Wichita Northwest, 42; 8. Garden City, 23.5; 9. Wichita Southeast, 20; 10. Dodge City, 7; 11. Wichita West 2.

Garden City Results

110m hurdles—3. Brandon Springston, 16.29.

4x400m relay—6. (Chappel, Pilosof, Burns, Dominguez), 3:37.66.

High jump—T6. Keelyn Beasley, 5-10.

Triple jump—5. Emmanuel Charite Jr., 40-01.

Shot put—1. Terrell Elliott, 52-04.50; 4. Trey Nuzum, 46-10.