GCCC men's soccer shut out by Cowley

GCCC Sports Information Services

Things got out of hands in a hurry.

Antonio Peruchi Marr and Andre Cavichione each scored twice, the Broncbusters were limited to only one-shot attempt, and fifth-ranked Cowley blanked Garden City Community College, 6-0, Wednesday night at Broncbuster Stadium.

Corey Bryant's team effort in the first 45 minutes did not reflect the final score. Only Peruchi-Marr's goal in the 32nd minute wiped away a feel-good defensive story for the second-year coach. But the second half was a different story. Peruchi Marr scored again 15 minutes into the final period. Then, Cavichione setup Mateo Jiminez for an easy goal before Cavichione streaked his way into the box for two easy finishes within a span of two minutes. In fact, the Tigers scored three goals during a five-minute stretch midway through the second half that completely put the match out of reach.

And once again, most of the contest was played on the Broncbusters' side of the field as Cowley outshot them 29-1. Levi Flores recorded 12 saves.

Garden City is at Johnson County on Saturday.